Week 6 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Brenton Strange, Germie Bernard and MORE

Week Six of the NFL season is set to begin, starting with a Thursday night matchup as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Denver Broncos in a Super Bowl XLVIII rematch.

It’s unfortunate that this has become normal, but injuries throughout the league have once again hindered fantasy rosters, and bye weeks are now officially underway, with the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings off this week.

Good news: there are a number of players who can step in, be of use to your roster and make a lasting impact. Below is my full waiver wire column, going over the players, by position, that managers should target this week.

I know some of these players may not be available in every league, so I solely look for players rostered in less than 60 percent of leagues.

Top players to Targets

Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers (Rostered: 47.9%): Love has improved his game over the past two games, averaging an impressive 9.2 yards per attempt and completing 77 percent of his throws with four touchdowns. A big part of his improvement is that his receivers, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, have both played exceptionally. Love is a great streaming option for the next couple of weeks, with the Cowboys and Lions on deck.

Aaron Rodgers – Pittsburgh Steelers (Rostered: 19.3%): Over his last three games, Rodgers has scored 28.68, 27.96 and 28.0 fantasy points. The 42-year-old continues to exceed expectations, averaging 275.3 passing yards per game and throwing for three touchdowns in all three contests. Despite the Steelers’ wide receiver room becoming thin, head coach Mike McCarthy has found ways to use other players, like Pat Freiermuth and Germie Bernard. While he’s still hot, Rodgers should be rostered and streamed.

Jameis Winston – New York Giants (Rostered: 4%): The Winston experience is like no other in the league. At times his up-and-down play is hard to trust, but the way he’s connected with Isaiah Likely and Malik Nabers over the last two weeks, throwing three touchdowns in each game, has bolstered my confidence in the 32-year-old. If your QB is on a bye this week, Winston is definitely worth adding.

Zach Charbonnet – Seattle Seahawks (Rostered: 57.5%): Charbonnet is very close to being removed from my list (rostered in less than 60 percent of ESPN leagues) as he inches closer to a return. This likely isn’t the week he comes back, but it’s wise to jump ahead now if he’s available. Charbonnet will immediately be the featured back in a good Seattle offense and will have plenty of chances to find the end zone. His floor in fantasy is viewed as a low-end RB2, with an RB1 ceiling thanks to his touchdown-scoring ability.

Woody Marks – Houston Texans (Rostered: 48%): Expect Marks to take control of the Texans’ backfield with David Montgomery nursing a groin injury. Last week, Marks rushed for 62 yards on 15 carries and caught all four of his targets for 23 yards. Even before the injury, Montgomery was losing red-zone snaps to Marks and has been underwhelming since his monster game in Week One. The severity of Montgomery’s injury is still to be determined, but even without it, Marks has earned the starting role.

Dameon Pierce – Philadelphia Eagles (Rostered: 2.4%): Pierce is the next man up in the Eagles’ depleted backfield. Saquon Barkley is listed as week-to-week, Tank Bigsby landed on injured reserve, and Week Five starter Will Shipley has a plantar fascia tear, which should sideline him for a handful of games. I wouldn’t prioritize Pierce, but if you’re in need of a running back, he’s likely the most available option for Week Six.

Kendrick Bourne – Arizona Cardinals (Rostered: 1.7%): With the Cardinals having traded Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Texans over the weekend, Bourne is now the team’s WR2 behind Michael Wilson. He caught five of eight targets for 70 yards in Week Five against the Lions. It’s hard to expect much from Bourne with Trey McBride and Wilson demanding a lot of the targets, but he immediately has an increased role on one of the league’s most pass-heavy teams, which is usually chasing points in most games.

Germie Bernard – Pittsburgh Steelers (Rostered: 3%): Bernard has so far developed into the receiver the Steelers have been needing in their offense. The second-round rookie ran the same number of routes as DK Metcalf (28), led the team with nine targets and posted six catches for 80 yards. With Michael Pittman Jr. on injured reserve and Roman Wilson expected to be out a couple of weeks, Bernard is in line for more opportunities and has breakout potential if Aaron Rodgers continues his recent sharp play.

Keenan Allen – Indianapolis Colts (Rostered: 37%): Allen is someone who won’t blow you away, but he’s someone you’d want in a PPR league. Over his last two games, he’s seen nine targets in each and caught at least five passes for 45 yards or more. His involvement in the Colts’ offense should stay the same while Alec Pierce is on injured reserve, which is enough reason to roster the veteran wideout.

Ryan Flournoy – Dallas Cowboys (Rostered: 4.3%): Flournoy is the fantasy beneficiary when either CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens is unavailable. Lamb missed some snaps last week, which allowed Flournoy to post a season-high 90 yards on three receptions. In five games this season, Flournoy has seen at least four targets in each. Lamb is currently dealing with a quad bruise, but it isn’t considered serious. Whether Lamb suits up or not this week, Flournoy should be picked up as a valuable handcuff stash in a very potent offense.

Brenton Strange – Jacksonville Jaguars (Rostered: 27.2%): Over the last two weeks, Strange has put up a team-high 26.2 percent target share and leads the team in targets (16), receptions (14) and yards (163). Despite the Jaguars’ crowded receiving room, he has shown himself to be Trevor Lawrence’s security blanket alongside Parker Washington. Strange has a tough matchup against the Texans this week, but he should still be streamed until something changes.

Pat Freiermuth – Pittsburgh Steelers (Rostered: 20.3%): Freiermuth finished last week against the Colts with a pair of touchdowns, catching five of seven targets for 44 yards. It’s the second week in a row he’s found the end zone and posted at least five targets. With the lack of options at receiver for the Steelers, expect the Penn State product to continue to see more usage in a matchup against the Buccaneers, who’ve allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Darren Waller – Carolina Panthers (Rostered: 20.7%): Waller is a very touchdown-dependent tight end in fantasy. However, before the Panthers’ bye, he caught eight of 14 targets for 87 yards over his last two games, showing he’s getting more involved and building chemistry with Bryce Young. There are most likely better and safer options at the position, but his recent increase in usage and his touchdown upside make him one of the better available choices.

Kansas City Chiefs Defense (Rostered: 33.5%): The Chiefs’ defense is a better real-life defense than a fantasy one. However, Kansas City is coming off its bye to take on the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. Los Angeles’ offense has been terrible all season, recording an NFL-most 13 turnovers and getting sacked at the second-highest rate (10.6 percent) in the league. The Chiefs’ defense is a premier streaming option for Week Six.

San Francisco 49ers Defense (Rostered: 36.3%): Last week, the Niners’ defense intercepted Seattle’s Sam Darnold twice and sacked him five times in the team’s 32-29 win in Seattle. San Francisco has posted 11 sacks this season and will have a date with the Commanders at home in Week Six. Last week against the Giants, Washington’s Jayden Daniels was sacked five times. The Niners’ defense is another top-tier streaming option.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On

Kirk Cousins – Las Vegas Raiders (Rostered: 36.3%)

Dylan Sampson – Cleveland Browns (Rostered: 8.5%)

Kimani Vidal – Los Angeles Chargers (Rostered: 2%)

Samaje Perine – Cincinnati Bengals (Rostered: 6.5%)

Raheim Sanders/Jaleel McLaughlin – Cleveland Browns (Rostered: 1.2% / 0.1%)

Kendre Miller – New Orleans Saints (Rostered: 11.8%)

Brian Robinson Jr. – Atlanta Falcons (Rostered: 50.2%)

Dontayvion Wicks – Philadelphia Eagles (Rostered: 44.5%)

Tyreek Hill – Free Agent (Rostered: 44.6%)

Darius Cooper – Philadelphia Eagles (Rostered 8.9%)

Efton Chism III – New England Patriots (Rostered 0.7%)

DeMario Douglas – New England Patriots (Rostered: 2.3%)

Malik Washington – Miami Dolphins (Rostered: 39.2%)

Hunter Henry – New England Patriots (Rostered: 40.1%)

Terrance Ferguson – Los Angeles Rams (Rostered: 14.9%)

Mike Gesicki – Cincinnati Bengals (Rostered: 25.2%)

New Orleans Saints Defense (Rostered: 2.8%)