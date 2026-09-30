Puka Nacua expected back as Rams seek offensive fixes against Eagles

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Rams expect to get one of their most important offensive players back Sunday in Philadelphia, but Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford know improving a struggling start will require more than Puka Nacua’s return.

McVay said Wednesday he expects Nacua to play against the Eagles after missing the past two games. The receiver was listed for limited participation as the Rams began preparing to rebound from Sunday night’s loss in Denver, which dropped them to 1-2.

“He had a good workout on Sunday and a good walkthrough just now so excited to be able to have him back,” McVay said. “It adds a great football player that’s a huge part of our offense and it’s a big deal.”

Stafford said Nacua’s impact extends beyond his production as a receiver. His blocking, energy and enthusiasm give the offense a boost even when the ball goes elsewhere.

“He’s one of the best receivers in the league,” Stafford said. “He’s a great player, both with the football and also without it. He brings great play energy to our team. He loves the game of football. His passion rubs off on everybody in the huddle.”

Nacua’s progress offered encouraging news on a day when several other prominent players were listed as nonparticipants. Defensive end Aaron Donald is dealing with a sore back, and McVay declined to say whether his availability against Philadelphia was in jeopardy.

“We’re just taking it a day at a time,” McVay said. “I wouldn’t want to say anything of that nature yet. I think the back is a little bit sore. He’s as tough as it gets. I’ll continue to have updates as the week goes.”

Tight ends Colby Parkinson and Terrence Ferguson, cornerback Jaylen Watson and receiver Davante Adams also were listed as nonparticipants. Safety Kamren Kinchens, cornerback Josh Wallace and inside linebacker Nate Landman joined Nacua in the limited-participation group.

Regardless of who is available Sunday, McVay and Stafford emphasized the need to finish drives with touchdowns after penalties and operational mistakes undermined scoring opportunities against Denver.

McVay pointed to a third-and-2 that became third-and-12 and a delay-of-game penalty near the goal line as examples of the Rams making an already difficult assignment harder.

“We have to have a better overall operation,” McVay said. “That’s all of us collectively, but there were multiple opportunities.”

The Rams received a perfect kicking performance from Harrison Mevis, who made all four field-goal attempts and both extra points against the Broncos. But relying on field goals left the offense with too little to show for its scoring chances.

“There are a lot of good things and there are things that if we want to be a team with the standards that we do have, we have to execute more consistently,” McVay said. “We have to finish drives with touchdowns.”

Stafford said avoiding negative plays is especially important when the field shrinks. Penalties and lost yardage limit the offense’s options and give defenses an advantage.

“Going backwards in the red zone, you look around the league, whether that be from a negative play or a penalty, whatever that is, it just gets tougher and tougher to get down there and convert,” Stafford said.

Protecting the ball is another priority, although Stafford said he would maintain his aggressive approach.

“Obviously, I don’t want to turn the ball over but just try to aggressively take what the defense gives me,” he said.

The next test comes against a Philadelphia defense Stafford praised for its physical front and ability to disguise coverages. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has challenged Stafford for years, including during their time on opposite sides of the NFC North.

“He mixes fronts and coverages as well as anybody,” Stafford said. “He does a great job of coaching those guys so that they’re always winning to their leverage, playing the way they’re supposed to play. He gives the quarterback a lot to think about, a lot of things to figure out and adjust to.”

The Rams also return to the site of last season’s loss on a blocked field goal. McVay said he believes the field-goal operation has improved, but Philadelphia’s interior defensive line makes that phase a significant concern again.

“That particular operation I thought was a major step in the right direction,” McVay said of the Denver game. “But you have to do it again.”

The injuries at tight end could create an opportunity for rookie Max Klare. McVay said Klare would be in line for additional snaps if Ferguson cannot play, particularly with multiple-tight-end formations becoming a substantial part of the offense’s identity.

Stafford also emphasized the value of veteran Tyler Higbee, who delivered important plays against Denver when the Rams needed help at the position.

“He didn’t bat an eye,” Stafford said. “He went in there and made the great plays that he made to help us give ourselves a chance to win that thing at the end.”

Even as the Rams turned their attention to Philadelphia, one disputed moment from Denver remained a topic Wednesday. McVay said the NFL agreed with his assessment that Wallace should not have been penalized for defensive pass interference.

McVay said the feedback reinforced how the Rams teach their defensive backs to play the ball. It did nothing, however, to change the result or his priorities for the week.

“I wouldn’t change the way that I’m coaching Josh Wallace on how to play the cycle of that snap,” McVay said. “That game’s over with. We’re a 1-2 football team and got to be able to move forward, and that’s where we’re at.”