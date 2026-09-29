Week 4 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Braelon Allen, Ollie Gordon II/Jaylen Wright, Kalif Raymond and more

Week Four of the NFL season is here! Unfortunately, there were a good amount of casualties in Week Three, which has left a portion of fantasy managers scrambling to find options.

Good news! there are plenty of ways to navigate through this early tough stretch of the season. Below is my full waiver wire column, going over players by position that managers should target this week.

I know some of these players may not be available in every league, so I solely look for players rostered in less than 60 percent of leagues.

Marcus Mariota – Washington Commanders (Rostered: 3.3%): Mariota is easily going to be the most streamed QB off the waiver wire in Week Four. He's coming off a triumphant 33-31 upset over the defending Super Bowl champs last week, where he tossed three touchdowns and completed over 60 percent of his passes. His next game will be against the Colts in London. It's been reported that Jayden Daniels will begin practicing this week, but it's unlikely he'll suit up. If Mariota is named the starter, he'll be in line for a favorable matchup against the Colts' putrid pass defense, which has allowed the third-most passing yards.

Jacoby Brissett – Arizona Cardinals (Rostered: 4.5%): Brissett is also a great streaming option if you're in need of a QB. He's actually someone you could plug in as your starter for the next couple of weeks, taking on the Giants on the road in Week Four and at home against the Lions in Week Five. Despite losing to the Niners in his last game, he finished with 25.6 fantasy points and threw for 280 yards while scoring three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). With the Giants on the docket this week — a team that's been average at defending the pass and will be without starting edge rusher Brian Burns — Brissett has a strong matchup ahead.

Sam Darnold – Seattle Seahawks (Rostered: 34%): Darnold returned to the field in Week Three after suffering a glute injury in the season opener. He threw for nearly 380 yards on 45 attempts and tossed four touchdowns, which translated to 27.66 fantasy points. While it's not expected for the Seahawks to throw the ball that many times again, he'll still be a great fantasy option with Jaxon Smith-Njigba as his go-to target, and with a favorable matchup in Week Four against the Chargers. Los Angeles has surrendered 22.8 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, the 11th-most in the league.

Braelon Allen – New York Jets (Rostered: 14.3%): I wrote in my Week Two Waiver Wire column that fantasy managers should stash or keep an eye on Allen. I hope you listened, because Allen will now be the Jets' starting running back for Week Four and potentially longer, depending on how long Breece Hall is out after suffering a thigh injury. Hall suffered the injury during last week's game against the Lions, and following his MRI results, he'll be considered week-to-week. Allen should be viewed as the top waiver wire claim for Week Four. He'll have a great matchup this week against the Bears, who are allowing almost five yards per carry.

Ollie Gordon II – Miami Dolphins (Rostered: 1.6%): With news that Dolphins star running back De'Von Achane is expected to miss the rest of the season, there are a couple of backup options to help replace his production. The first and most popular choice is Gordon, the only healthy running back on the team. With backup Jaylen Wright out of the lineup in Week Three against the Chiefs, Gordon handled the brunt of the workload with 17 carries. He rushed for 41 yards, caught three passes for 14 yards, and even scored a touchdown. However, the Dolphins are a poor running team, and Gordon averaged just 2.4 yards per carry in his last game. It'll be hard to fully replace Achane's production, but even the superstar running back wasn't doing well in this offense before his injury. Gordon is a must-add, but be wary of the team's terrible offense and the possibility that Wright could eat into his opportunities once healthy.

Jaylen Wright – Miami Dolphins (Rostered: 1.8%): With all the attention on Ollie Gordon II, Wright is a great backup option if you're picking near the back of the waiver wire order. Wright was the team's backup last season behind De'Von Achane and remains so entering this season. He didn't suit up last week against the Chiefs due to a stinger/foot injury but has a chance to play in Week Four against the Vikings. The level of production needed to replace Achane in the Dolphins' offense will be massive, which likely favors Wright playing a prominent role moving forward. It'll be hard to determine who gets the most touches right away, but expect Wright to get his fair share.

Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints (Rostered: 52.2%): Kamara will be in line for a bigger role in the Saints' offense with Travis Etienne out of the lineup in Week Four against the Falcons. Kamara has totaled nine carries across Weeks Three and Four but has rushed for just 51 yards, averaging 2.8 per carry. Despite registering only one target in Week Four, Kamara should see an increase in production with Etienne out.

Keaton Mitchell – Los Angeles Chargers (Rostered: 15.6%): Mitchell will have a tough matchup in Week Four against the Seahawks, but the real story is that the former Raven is developing a bigger role in the Chargers' struggling offense. Mitchell saw a season-high eight carries, rushed for 52 yards, and scored on a one-yard shovel pass. Starting running back Omarion Hampton has struggled to adapt to new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's system, which opens the door for Mitchell to receive more opportunities. As the Chargers try to push through their struggles, Mitchell is a great stash-and-hold for fantasy managers.

Keenan Allen – Indianapolis Colts (Rostered: 23.8%): Allen looked like Allen of old in the Colts' Week Three win over the Texans. The former Charger saw a season-high nine targets, catching six of them for 63 yards and a touchdown. The 34-year-old should see an increased workload with Alec Pierce on injured reserve. Allen will be a great flex play in Week Four against the Commanders, who've allowed the most receptions and touchdowns to opposing wideouts this season.

Kalif Raymond – Chicago Bears (Rostered: 10.3%): One of the biggest surprises in the Bears' offense has been Raymond. He currently leads Chicago's receiving room in receptions (19) and yards (214), and is second in targets (21) behind Luther Burden III. In the Bears' Week Three win over the Eagles, Raymond caught six of seven targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. The former Lion has seen five or more targets in every game and has cleared 80 yards twice. He has a tougher opponent in Week Four against the Jets, but he's still well worth picking up.

Dontayvion Wicks – Philadelphia Eagles (Rostered: 49.3%): I wrote in my Week Three Waiver Wire column to pick up Wicks. His rostered percentage has climbed since then, but he's still available in just over 50 percent of ESPN leagues. Wicks had a quiet night on Monday against the Bears, hauling in two of five targets for 32 yards. Despite the disappointing performance, the former Packer remains the Eagles' No. 2 receiver behind DeVonta Smith. He's second on the team in targets, receptions and yards, and with Dallas Goedert off the field, his usage and role should increase. He'll face a tougher matchup in Week Four against a stingy Rams secondary, which has allowed the fourth-fewest yards per game to opposing wide receivers.

Tre' Harris – Los Angeles Chargers (Rostered: 3.3%): Harris put together the best performance of his career in his team's loss to the Bills in Week Three, recording six catches on seven targets for 76 yards. With Ladd McConkey dealing with a rib injury and Quentin Johnston struggling in Mike McDaniel's scheme, Harris may not be far off from becoming the WR2 at some point this season. Nonetheless, the team's dysfunctional offense has hindered him too, which makes him more of a stash-and-hold player for now. The Chargers' struggles will likely continue in Week Four against the Seahawks, who've allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Adonai Mitchell – New York Jets (Rostered: 33.6%): Mitchell didn't suit up in Week Three against the Lions, as he's been dealing with a finger injury. Even so, he's proven to be a valuable complement to Garrett Wilson through the Jets' first two games, totaling nine receptions on 15 targets and averaging 13.7 yards per catch. Mitchell should see an uptick in workload with Breece Hall out. He'll face the Bears' secondary in Week Four, which has allowed 8.5 yards per target to opposing wideouts. Mitchell is a must-add if available.

Kenyon Sadiq – New York Jets (Rostered: 33.6%): Sadiq had his breakout performance in Week Three against the Lions, catching seven of eight targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. It's unclear whether he can repeat a performance like that after playing just 56 percent of the snaps with Mason Taylor out. But with Breece Hall out of the lineup, the offense's production will need to be picked up elsewhere, which should open the door for the 2026 first-round pick. He'll face the Bears in Week Four, who haven't allowed a tight end to eclipse 30 yards this season.

Darren Waller – Carolina Panthers (Rostered: 10.4%): Waller's usage increased in Week Three against the Browns, posting season-highs in targets (8), receptions (5) and yards (51). He'll remain one of Bryce Young's go-to targets if wideouts Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are both sidelined in Week Four. He's an excellent streaming option this week against the Lions, who let rookie Kenyon Sadiq have his coming-out party and have allowed six receiving touchdowns to tight ends through three games this season.

Terrance Ferguson – Los Angeles Rams (Rostered: 33.9%): Sean McVay reported Monday that Ferguson will likely be out in Week Four against the Eagles. Despite the negative news, Ferguson should still be claimed in more leagues. The Rams' tight end room is crowded, and usage could go to any of them on a given week, but Ferguson possesses the best traits of the bunch. When he returns, expect him to be heavily involved in the Rams' offense. Add him to your lineup and stash him in your IR spot in the meantime.

Packers Defense (Rostered: 19.1%): The Packers' defense is coming off a meltdown performance last Thursday night against the Falcons, surrendering a combined 407 yards between Bijan Robinson and Drake London. However, their Week Four matchup against the Buccaneers should be their get-right game and one worth taking advantage of. Tampa Bay has the worst offense in the league and has given up the most fantasy points to opposing defenses. Green Bay should be a high-priority stream this week.

Vikings Defense (Rostered: 47.3%): The Vikings' defense is coming off back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances against the Bears and Buccaneers. Minnesota is ranked as the best defense in fantasy, having recorded four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 14 sacks and a touchdown through three games. And by the way, they play the Dolphins this week. If the Vikings are somehow still available, they need to be scooped up right away.