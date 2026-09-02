Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend makes heartbreaking ‘abuse’ revelation amid Rams star’s legal trouble

Puka Nacua's ex-girlfriend accuses him of abuse as Rams await suspension call. Hallie Aiono's raw new TikTok confession lands right as Puka Nacua's suspension fate hangs in the balance.

Puka Nacua's offseason keeps finding new ways to get worse. The Los Angeles Rams' star wide receiver is already waiting on the NFL to decide whether he'll be suspended over his offseason legal trouble, and now his ex-girlfriend has added a deeply personal wrinkle to that story.

Nacua's personal life first became public fodder last year during a paternity dispute with Hallie Aiono, who gave birth to their son, Kingston, in October 2025.

On Sunday night, Aiono posted a TikTok video describing years of betrayal and abuse in a past relationship, though she stopped short of naming anyone outright.

BREAKING: #Rams WR Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend Hallie Aiono made new ABUSE ALLEGATIONS, saying she experienced “extreme betrayal, abuse” and neglect during their four-year relationship. The claims come as the league weighs a potential suspension for Nacua over off-field issues. pic.twitter.com/Rv7TJSga1k — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 1, 2026

"I went from loving somebody so deeply for four years, I felt it in my bones, to experiencing extreme betrayal, abuse, complete neglect from them, in what felt like it happened almost overnight," Aiono said in the clip.

She didn't stop there. Aiono explained that the fallout from the relationship reshaped how she thinks and feels on a daily basis, which is why she's now seeking professional help.

"A lot of the things that were public affected my mental health. But honestly, the things that were happening in private are what completely crushed me and altered my brain chemistry," she said. "Those parts, what people never saw, or know of, are what broke me."

Aiono never used Nacua's name in the video, but her four-year timeline lines up exactly with their relationship, and the clip spread fast once fans started connecting the dots.

None of it amounts to a formal accusation, but the timing is impossible to separate from everything else already swirling around Nacua this offseason.

Puka Nacua's NFL suspension verdict still hasn't come down

Nacua's off-field file was already thick before Aiono's video surfaced. He's currently fighting a civil lawsuit filed by Madison Atiabi, who accused him of assault, battery, gender violence and negligence after alleging he bit her shoulder on New Year's Eve.

The league has yet to rule on any discipline. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Aug. 30 that no players were being added to the commissioner's exempt list that day, but confirmed Nacua's situation remains open.

"No other players will be placed on the commissioner exempt list today," Schefter wrote on X. "Other matters still remain under the league's review: Puka Nacua and Alaric Jackson in Los Angeles, Rashod Bateman in Baltimore."

That puts Nacua in the same boat as teammate Alaric Jackson, whose own pending decision has already complicated the Rams' offensive line following injuries to Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich.

Los Angeles' trade for speedster Tutu Atwell now looks like more than a simple depth move. It could double as insurance if Nacua ends up sidelined to open the year.

The Rams kick off their season on Sept. 10 against the 49ers in Melbourne, carrying real Super Bowl expectations after last year's run to the NFC Championship Game. Whether their top receiver boards that flight is still anyone's guess, and Aiono's video has only added another layer to a situation the Rams can't fully control.