Tony Romo hints at CBS return after ‘alcohol dependence’ revelation amid ‘debilitating pain’

Tony Romo says he's ready to move forward and eventually, back to CBS. Tony Romo has pleaded no contest to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, closing the legal chapter on an arrest that has kept him off CBS's NFL broadcasts since late July.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback entered his plea on Tuesday. In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram the same day, he also indicated that he still intends to return to the network's broadcast booth once his indefinite leave is over.

Romo was stopped by Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies around 6:15 p.m. on July 23, driving south on a high-rise bridge along Interstate 43. Deputies said he had committed traffic violations before they pulled him over.

He failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene and declined a breathalyzer, according to law enforcement records. Body camera footage later released by authorities showed Romo explaining that he was coming from a golf tournament in West Bend and on his way to see family nearby.

CBS analyst Tony Romo has released a statement, in part saying multiple back surgeries led to a dependence on pain medication, and his efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol. He says he is working with a team of doctors to address his health and… pic.twitter.com/19Z6Uha7MA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 1, 2026

Because it was a first offense, the charge was processed under Wisconsin law as a civil forfeiture rather than a criminal case. As part of the resolution, Romo was ordered to pay a $784 fine, complete an alcohol assessment program, install an ignition interlock device, and serve a six-month license suspension. Three related citations, including an open container violation, were dropped as part of the deal.

Tony Romo opens up about pain, medication and alcohol struggles

Romo didn't stop at acknowledging the plea. He used the statement to explain what led him there, pointing to the physical toll of his 14-year NFL career.

"Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain," Romo wrote. "That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol."

He was careful to frame the admission as accountability rather than justification, writing that he was leaning on the same lessons he tries to teach his three sons. "None of this is an excuse," he added. "These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them."

The line drawing the most attention wasn't about the arrest at all. It was Romo signaling where his mind is headed next.

"As I turn my attention to my health, my family, and, in time, my return to CBS, I kindly ask for privacy during this period," he wrote.

That single phrase carries weight given everything that's happened since he was sidelined. CBS placed Romo on indefinite leave shortly after news of the arrest broke, and J.J. Watt has since stepped into the network's top NFL booth alongside Jim Nantz, with that pairing set to resume when coverage kicks off on September 13.

Romo is still owed four years and roughly $72 million on his contract, a figure that has fueled persistent speculation about whether CBS might look to move on from him entirely rather than wait out his recovery. Whether Tuesday's statement changes that calculus, or was simply Romo speaking for himself, remains to be seen.

For now, the ball is in CBS's court. Watt has settled in well in Romo's old seat, and the network hasn't said a word publicly about the timeline, or likelihood, of reversing course.