Sean McVay feels like a failure after being trolled by NBA MVP Nikola Jokic

Sean McVay is the youngest head coach in modern NFL (National Football League) history, at 30 years and 353 days old. In his early days, he used to be so enthusiastic and animated on the field that he often ended up very close to the action or in the way of the referees, cutting the plays.

The unique need for a 'Get Back Coach'

Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams talks with members of the media after an OTA offseason workout at Rams Village at Warner Center on May 26, 2026 in Woodland Hills, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams talks with members of the media after an OTA offseason workout at Rams Village at Warner Center on May 26, 2026 in Woodland Hills, California.

Because McVay would wander onto the field from his spot, there was a risk of a 'positioning penalty' on the team, which would be at least 15 yards. To prevent this, someone had to stay behind him like a shadow to physically pull him back.

Ted Rath, who was actually the team’s director of strength training and performance, had the job on game day to keep McVay behind the line. This story became a really entertaining side-story alongside the Rams team's early success.

Sean McVay’s feelings and the NBA MVP story

During preseason on Monday, the Rams coach talked to the media. McVay recalled a story when he met NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in the locker room. The moment Jokic saw him, he asked, "Where’s your 'get back coach'?" Hearing this really upset McVay.

He thought that such a big player doesn't know him because of his coaching, but because of this 'get back coach' thing. McVay told himself, "Golly, this is what the NBA MVP knows me as: I am a failure."

In that moment, McVay realized he needed to change his habit of wandering off.

Today's situation after 9 years

Now nine years have passed, and coach McVay believes that he is no longer 'dipping' like before.

"I'm not that much of a dip anymore,” McVay said. “Where guy Ted Rath that video will never freaking leave me."

“I remember; I'll never forget this; this is when I thought, man, I really got to really reevaluate my priorities”

McVay says that now he has self-control and can keep himself behind the sideline.

Although he knows that the Ted Rath video will never stop following him, McVay no longer needs any shadow coach.

In this way, an enthusiastic young coach has learned over time to control his emotions and discipline.