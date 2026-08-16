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NFL · 10 minutes ago

5 Rams players who impressed in preseason win over Chiefs

Carlos Yakimowich, author

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Rams opened the preseason with a 20-12 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Although most established starters received limited work or didn’t play, the opener offered the Rams their first extended look at several rookies and players competing for roster spots. 

The Rams finished with 321 total yards, committed no turnovers and scored both of the game’s only touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

So here are five players who stood out in preseason Game 1:

1. Ty Simpson, quarterback

Simpson could not have asked for a much better NFL debut.

The first-round rookie completed 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a 125.0 passer rating. He did not commit a turnover or take a sack.

Simpson led both fourth-quarter touchdown drives after the Rams entered the final period trailing 9-6. His accuracy and decision-making were particularly what stood out in his first NFL (preseason) game, completing passes to seven receivers and looked comfortable under center.

One preseason performance does not determine Simpson’s future, but the No. 13 overall pick showed why the Rams view him as a potential successor to Matthew Stafford.

2. Dean Connors, running back

Connors made the most of every opportunity he received.

The undrafted rookie from Houston caught all four of his targets for 29 yards and scored both Rams touchdowns. He also added 22 yards on six carries, giving him 51 yards from scrimmage.

His first touchdown came on a 9-yard screen pass from Simpson, giving Los the Rams their first lead. The two rookies connected again from 2 yards out to extend the advantage to 20-9.

Connors’ production as a runner and receiver should help his case in a crowded backfield.

3. Nick Andersen, safety

Andersen was the Rams’ most productive defender in the opener.

The undrafted rookie safety from Wake Forest recorded a game-high nine tackles, including four solo stops and one tackle for loss. He also broke up two passes, the most by any Los Angeles defender.

Andersen consistently found the football and helped the Rams keep Kansas City out of the end zone. The Chiefs settled for four field goals and finished 4-for-12 on third down.

For an undrafted player fighting for a roster spot, Andersen delivered exactly the type of performance needed to attract attention and stay on the 53-man roster.

Playmakers emerge on offense and special teams

4. Brennan Presley, wide receiver

Presley led the Rams with 58 receiving yards, catching all four of his targets. His 23-yard reception was tied for the team’s longest offensive play.

He also returned two kickoffs for 59 yards, including a 30-yard return. After spending the 2025 season on the Rams’ practice squad, Presley still has a long way to go to make an impression, especially with the depth the Rams have at WR.

5. Xavier Smith, wide receiver and return specialist

Smith contributed in two phases, catching four passes for 26 yards while providing the game’s biggest special-teams play.

He returned three punts for 52 yards, highlighted by a 40-yard return that demonstrated the explosiveness he can bring to the return game.

Kicker Harrison Mevis and punter Ethan Evans also deserve recognition. Mevis converted both field goals and extra points, while Evans averaged 60.8 yards on four punts and placed two inside the 20-yard line.

Simpson was unquestionably the biggest story, but the Rams received meaningful contributions from several young players in an encouraging preseason debut.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 17 6:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Baltimore Orioles logo

BAL

+1.5

+150

O 7.5

Tampa Bay Rays logo

TB

-1.5

-164

U 7.5

Aug 17 6:40 PM
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MIA

+1.5

+225

O 8

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PHI

-1.5

-245

U 8

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