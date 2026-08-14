How Ty Simpson puts the Rams first by being last

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. –– The locker room at Arrowhead Stadium smells like every preseason locker room in the NFL –– hope, dreams and anticipation.

Ty Simpson will stand before his stall, fingers tracing the stitching on a similar ball he’s thrown his entire life, looking at his helmet, the Rams’ horn curling like a question mark he has spent all summer trying to answer.

On Saturday, thousands of voices –– fans, beat writers and pundits –– will render their verdict on his first NFL breath.

But the moment that truly defines him did not happen here. It happened three weeks ago on a converted soccer field in Woodland Hills, when the veterans headed to the cold tubs, the film room and the parking lot.

The rookie quarterback stayed behind — again — to walk the grass with Dave Ragone, asking one more question about third-down checks, apologizing under his breath because he knows he is probably annoying the hell out of everyone.

Shrugging with the self-awareness of a man who has learned that pride is the enemy of preparation, “I probably bother Matthew a lot," Simpson admitted.

“In a type of way to where he probably thinks I’m annoying. Sometimes I’m like, ‘All right, maybe that’s the one for tomorrow.’ But no, we actually talked this morning. He asked me, ‘Hey, how do you feel about the game and stuff?’ The best advice he gave me was just, man, go let it rip. It’s nothing that you haven’t done before."

That is the majesty. Not a heroic throw. Not a viral highlight.

The willingness to be small in a room full of giants.

The humility to ask, the wisdom to listen, the discipline to return the next day and ask again.

Simpson’s path to this moment has been paved with patience and private embarrassment.

At Alabama, he started the South Florida game unprepared. The team suffered.

He has carried that failure like a stone in his pocket, smoothing it into something useful through repetition and regret.

“I look back on it, it’s something that I had learned and told myself I wasn’t going to do that again," Simpson said. “I always going to be prepared. Always going to be ready."

Ready. That is the word.

But in the NFL, ready is not a destination; it is a discipline.

He has not gotten the reps. Not the ones that matter.

While Matthew Stafford — who has thrown for more than 50,000 career yards and delivered Los Angeles a championship — commands the huddle highlighted by Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams team, and Stetson Bennett — the former Georgia star who collected two national title rings — steadies the reps Stafford doesn’t, Simpson has been the third man in a two-man race, a voice without an echo, a student without a desk.

But absence has taught him presence.

“I’m not getting as many of the reps as Stetson and Matthew, so I want to make sure that I get those throws in that they got on the field," Simpson said. “Not get caught up in just sitting around and not being locked in. I want to be locked in mentally and locked in physically as well."

Locked in. That is the synecdoche for a rookie who knows the playbook isn’t learned in meetings but in the lonely hour after practice, when the only other soul on the field is a coach who played the position two decades ago.

Ragone does not just coach Simpson. He translates the NFL into a language the rookie can speak.

“The cool thing about Rags is not only is he a quarterback coach, but he played the position," Simpson said. “He understands how hard it is, understands the difficulty of the position, how much is asked. Getting his point of view is very similar to ours."

Similar but not the same.

Simpson is learning that the NFL is not college with better hotels. It is a different species entirely.

At Alabama, he huddled. He made checks at the line. He ran a pro-style offense. But terminology is territory, and the Rams’ playbook is a foreign country with familiar landmarks.

“It’s been very difficult," Simpson said. “I feel like Alabama prepared me a lot for it. We did huddle, we did do the checks at the line of scrimmage. It’s just new terminology. Making sure that I get the repetition of hearing it, repeating it and then understanding what is the problems and what is the criteria for us to check the play. It’s something that I have to do on my personal time to make sure that I’m ready."

Personal time. Private time. The time no one sees.

That is where the adage “hard work pays off" comes from.

We root for Simpson not because he throws a beautiful deep ball — though he can — but because he knows that glory is rented and only preparation buys the lease.

We root for him because when he talks about walking into the locker room and seeing his game jersey for the first time, he does not talk about himself.

He talks about his brother.

“I was talking to my parents last night just about how cool it was," Simpson said. “My brother starting high school football, and thinking about, I guess it would have been what, eight years ago, I was in that similar situation, being a freshman and trying to earn a spot. Same thing now, just a rookie. It’ll be cool. I’m excited to get after it."

Eight years. The inversion of time.

He came to study the greats and the greats began to study him. The freshman becomes the veteran. The little brother becomes the example.

The boy trying to earn a spot becomes the man who already has it, simply by refusing to act like he doesn’t.

Sean McVay has watched this evolution with a sculptor’s patience.

He wants to see command. He wants to see decisions made within the offense’s timing and rhythm. He wants to see a young man get in and out of the huddle with the authority of someone who knows he belongs, even if the roster says he is third string.

“This will be the first time that Ty goes against a real rush with tackling," McVay said. “You could get tackled now. There is a difference. Sometimes if the pocket breaks down, sometimes it might be, hey, the pocket’s collapsing, where’s my quick element throw? Sometimes it might be, hey, the pocket’s collapsing, but there’s an escape lane and I can make some plays. Those were parts of their game that we did like coming out of college. Seeing some of that stuff come to life will be important, but it’s got to occur naturally."

Naturally. Not predetermined. Instinctual.

Simpson understands the paradox: to be yourself, you must first forget yourself.

“One of the best things that really stuck with me is don’t try to be somebody else," Simpson said. “Just do it your way. A lot of the times people get caught up in the mess of trying to do like somebody else, trying to be like whoever. It’s more about finding who you are and how things work and how you tick."

How you tick. The metronome of a rookie’s heart, pounding in the tunnel at Arrowhead.

His words –– a salve for anyone facing a crisis. A middle-aged man. The elderly reflecting on things they never did. A child that doesn’t get much playing time in a competitive league.

He will not be perfect. He knows this. He welcomes it.

“I’m really not looking for perfection, just looking for progress," Simpson said. “Every day I just try to make sure that I’m better than I last was. I’m going to mess up eventually, I’m a rookie. Just understand, hey, don’t let it happen again. Learn from it and move on."

Progress. Not perfection.

The antithesis of the highlight-reel quarterback is the clipboard quarterback who knows that the distance between the bench and the field is measured not in yards but in hours.

Hours on the field after practice. Hours in the film room. Hours on the phone with his parents, talking about his brother’s first high school game, remembering when he was the boy with everything to prove.

And now he is the man with everything to gain.

“I’ll be ready," Simpson said.

Not defiant. Not boastful.

Just steady. Just prepared. Just a rookie who stayed late, asked too many questions, bothered the MVP, walked the field in the dark and remembered that eight years ago he was a freshman trying to earn a spot.

Some things change; some things don’t.

Humility is constant; it’s consistent.

That’s why we are saving our applause for Ty Simpson.