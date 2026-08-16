LA Rams 13th overall pick proves his worth against the Chiefs

Will the new quarterback of the Super Bowl contender team, the Los Angeles Rams, Ty Simpson, be able to silence those who were questioning his ability against the Kansas City Chiefs? Everyone was wondering whether a rookie could handle the pressure, emotions, and nerves of a big NFL game and run the offense with full confidence.

On Saturday, when Simpson took charge of the game, he showed the same calm and composure that he had shown during the training camp. Although in the first part of the game the Los Angeles team had them retreat three times, Simpson’s second attempt was really excellent. He completed all four of his passes accurately for 41 yards.

Talking about his first NFL game, Simpson said that he felt much more comfortable playing this game.

“I definitely felt more comfortable than I ever had coming into a game, but I also didn’t know what to expect,” said Simpson.

Just before halftime, Simpson handled the time very smartly when it was running out. He passed to tight end Max Klare and wide receiver Xavier Smith and took the Rams up to midfield.

In the fourth quarter of the game, Smith had an amazing 40-yard punt return, which cleared the way for Simpson’s first touchdown pass.

Simpson gave running back Dean Connors a 9-yard screen pass, which became his first preseason touchdown.

For the second touchdown, Simpson led a long 87-yard drive, in which he threw an impressive 22-yard pass to tight end Mark Redman.

Simpson finished the game with 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards. Threw two touchdowns to Connors. His passer rating was 125.0, which is considered really awesome.

None of his passes were intercepted. Rams won this game 20-12.

Head coach Sean McVay said Simpson had ‘great command’ over the game all day.

“I thought Ty had great command all day," McVay said. “He was able to get through good progressions, got a lot of different guys involved."

A very well-developed plan was made for Ty Simpson. First, he was put into easy plays, and then gradually his responsibilities were increased, like full progression reads and 5-to-7-step drops (QBs’ special techniques). This amazing start showed everyone why the Rams drafted him at 13th overall. He completely shut down critics who were doubting him, proving himself as the true heir to Matthew Stafford.