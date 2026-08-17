Mike McDaniel hints at three frontrunners in Chargers’ left guard battle

El SEGUNDO, Calif. — As training camp begins to wind down, one particular battle that remains in the spotlight is the Chargers’ competition at left guard.

It has been a focal point throughout camp, with Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel mixing and matching players at the position during practice. McDaniel even said, “It's still open but things have started to take shape.”

So, the competition is starting to enter its final stages.

"In my mind, there's five guys in the competition," McDaniel said. "And I would lose money if I bet against three of them."

Those three players must be Kayode Awosika, Branson Taylor and rookie Jake Slaughter for multiple reasons.

For one, left tackle Rashawn Slater has missed seven straight practices, so Trey Pipkins has seen the bulk of the reps at left tackle, along with Taylor and rookie Travis Burke.

This is just a guessing game, but Pipkins struggled at right guard during Harbaugh’s first season, which is why the team signed Mekhi Becton ahead of his second season.

Pipkins has proven to be a better tackle or swing tackle than a guard.

The other player who was in the competition was Trevor Penning, but he hasn’t taken a snap at the position with the first team in a while. So, the best educated guess is that Awosika, Taylor and Slaughter are the three players McDaniel was referring to.

Trey Pipkins III #79 of the Los Angeles Chargers participates in drills during training camp at The Bolt on August 17, 2026 in El Segundo, California. Trey Pipkins III #79 of the Los Angeles Chargers participates in drills during training camp at The Bolt on August 17, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

The Chargers are also very happy with the jump Taylor has made since his rookie season. He showed flashes in the final game in Denver last season, but during his first training camp, he often looked outmatched.

Will McDaniel give the media the list of three?

"I think Coach talks (Tuesday) … maybe if you shake those trees?," McDaniel quipped. "It's not for secrecy, but it's more a healthy competition and not counting people out until their play officially counts them out.”

Knowing Harbaugh, that probably isn’t going to happen. He will likely say the competition remains close. Based on his calculation of “9-10 more practices” while the team was in San Diego, the Chargers are getting close to naming a starter, most likely sometime next week.

"I'm like Socrates," McDaniel added. "The only thing I know is that I know nothing."

McDaniel knows plenty because this is his offense, Butch Barry is his offensive line coach and, lastly, Harbaugh has said this is McDaniel’s offense to manage.

He said the competition has involved even more players than he had “forecast,” so even he initially thought the group would be smaller. Now, it has started to shrink.

"Each and every rep is absolutely critical," McDaniel said.

Especially now that the Chargers are only two preseason games away from Week 0, when the roster will be down to 53 players and they will begin preparing to face the Arizona Cardinals.

Harbaugh said he expects quarterback Justin Herbert to take reps in Thursday’s preseason game against San Francisco and again next Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Things could change, but it will be interesting to see who Harbaugh and McDaniel trot out at left guard on Thursday night.

"To the credit of the group, very excited about the competition," McDaniel said. "I do know that I'm going to be comfortable with the level of play of who that individual is."

Vidal on 2026 outlook

Kimani Vidal was a player who helped hold things down for the Chargers last season when they lost Omarion Hampton for an extended period of time.

He rushed for 643 yards and scored four combined touchdowns during his time as the lead back. He learned a lot during his rookie season and knew what he needed to do to improve going from year one to year two.

"This year was more taking a step back at the end of the season and getting my body right and wrapping it up from there," Vidal said.

Vidal was able to get a firsthand look at McDaniel’s offense in a game setting, playing 14 snaps and carrying the ball five times in the Chargers’ 27-7 victory over the Houston Texans last Thursday.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) handing the ball off to running back Kimani Vidal (28) during Chargers training camp at the Bolt on Wednesday, July 29th in El Segundo, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) handing the ball off to running back Kimani Vidal (28) during Chargers training camp at the Bolt on Wednesday, July 29th in El Segundo, CA.

"I'm hard on myself so I was wanting more," Vidal said. "But I think it was a good first step, good first time getting out there and good time getting your feet wet and getting back in the flow of the season."

There seems to be a three-horse race at running back. Hampton was a 2025 first-round draft pick who showed glimpses during his rookie season of what he could become, and McDaniel’s offense should give him even more opportunities to showcase his ability.

The Chargers also signed Keaton Mitchell in free agency, giving them a home-run threat with plenty of speed.

Vidal shouldn’t be overlooked, though, because he showed last season what he could do, especially when called upon.

All three backs should have opportunities in McDaniel’s system and could shine in their own unique ways.

"Top to bottom, the guys are legit," Vidal said. "Everyone is here for a reason… I think all guys can contribute at some point during the season."