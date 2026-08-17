“He would probably make it,” Rams prepared for Aaron Donald’s return at any time

Is the Los Angeles Rams at the point where they can consider it a big win? Could bringing back Aaron Donald now be not just a thought but a reality? The great defensive tackle, who had retired, is now taking another big step towards coming back.

Donald retired in 2024. But ever since the Los Angeles Rams added Myles Garrett to their team, Donald’s hopes of coming back have grown even more. His name appeared on the league’s player transaction list when he completed his second workout. Earlier this month, when the Rams acquired Garrett through a trade, Donald had already worked out with the Rams.

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald signs autographs during training camp at Loyola Marymount University, Saturday August 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif. Jordan Teller – The Sporting Tribune Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald signs autographs during training camp at Loyola Marymount University, Saturday August 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network has reported that although no final decision has been made yet, the pace of their comeback is steadily increasing.

“Based on the transaction wire yesterday, Aaron Donald tried out for the Los Angeles Rams, which of course hilarious because if Aaron Donald wanted to try out for, I don't know, basically any team in the entire world, he would probably make it,” Rapoport said. “What happened again is Aaron Donald put on some helmets, put on some pads, and worked out for the Rams, wanting to see how his body acclimated.

“And the answer to your question about is it time, not yet,” he added.

From @GMFB: The new reality for #Giants QB Jaxson Dart, plus why Aaron Donald "tried out" for the #Rams again. pic.twitter.com/gphSI0vZRB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2026

Donald currently wants to see how his body adapts to and responds to this effort so that he can make the right decision. The biggest hurdle to his immediate return announcement is just his physical fitness, because Donald wants proof that he can perform at his best on the field.

Rapoport says that Donald wants to make sure he can play before fully committing to a return.

“The Rams have been very vocal about saying they do not have a time frame for Aaron Donald,” Rapoport said. “And it's not like there needs to be some move where they would say, ‘All right, well, if we get him, we then need to trade or cut this guy. We need to make room for this guy. We need to figure out this salary.’ So, it has to be now… It has to be whenever Aaron Donald wants.”

“I think it's fair to say it is trending that way that he would likely play, but there's been no firm decision,” he said. “And as he continues to not just work out, but see how his body responds, then he is able to make a more informed decision about whether or not he wants to come out of retirement.”

Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) and linebacker Byron Young (0) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) and linebacker Byron Young (0) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

However, from what everyone’s seeing, it looks like things are heading that way. Rams head coach Sean McVay said they won’t put any time pressure on making a decision about Donald, while discussions are still going on within the team.

Hope is also growing because in the session at the team's Woodland Hills facility, Donald looked really great. According to McVay, Donald has put himself in a position where he can say 'yes' or 'no,' but he hasn't fully reached that decision yet.

"He's put himself in a position to be able to say yes or no,” McVay told reporters [h/t the Los Angeles Times]. “I think he's earned that right to have clarity on that. We're not at that point quite yet."

When it comes to money, Donald signed a 3-year, $95 million extension in 2022, of which one season and $31.1 million are still left. If he decides to play, the Rams will have to figure out the accounting for his remaining money. Donald knows himself well, and he's asking himself whether he can keep putting in the same effort for several days in a row and meet the fitness standards that are required.