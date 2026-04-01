See Mel Kiper Jr.’s Mock Draft 3.0 | Rankings, Combine Results

Mel Kiper Mock Draft

Mel Kiper Jr. has released his latest 2026 NFL mock draft, reflecting how free agency has shifted team priorities across the league. This update includes Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, who is currently projected as a top-five pick.

Alongside Kiper's first-round projections, we have included 2026 NFL Scouting Combine measurements and results for each player, as well as Kiper’s full Big Board and position rankings. All rankings were updated by Kiper on Monday, March 30.

Follow the NFL Draft at SportsGrid for the latest mock drafts, player rankings, and buzz as the draft approaches.