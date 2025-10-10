Live NowLive
NFL · 2 hours ago

Sports Injury Central: Dr. David Chao’s NFL Week 6 Injury Analysis

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


Pro Football Doc, Dr. David Chao, offers analysis on player health and availability, giving bettors an edge on spreads, totals, and props heading into NFL Week 6.

SportsGrid readers get a FREE week of SIC Picks valued at $50 by using the promo code: SPORTSGRID!

With SIC Picks, you can unlock a proven winning NFL injury edge based on the health ratings and projections at SICscore.com.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Kyler Murray injured his right back plant foot in last week’s game and did not play well afterward. He’s had two straight DNPs, and the injury is affecting both his downfield accuracy and mobility — two key parts of his game. It seems likely Murray will miss this week, with Jacoby Brissett expected to start against his former team, the Indianapolis Colts."

  • If Murray does suit up, he has a -33.5% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Murray, the Cardinals’ Pass Offense, and the Colts’ Pass Defense; therefore, we take the under on props and avoid in DFS.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Lamar Jackson’s situation isn’t improving either. He’s likely out again this week with a hamstring injury, though the good news is that Baltimore’s upcoming bye should give him time to recover and return afterward."

  • If Jackson does suit up, he has a -32% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Jackson, the Ravens’ Passing Offense, and the Rams’ Passing Defense; therefore, we lean towards the under on props and avoid in DFS.

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers

Bucky Irving remains sidelined with both an ankle and shoulder injury and is expected to miss at least another week. Chuba Hubbard, who’s dealing with a calf injury, also looks likely to sit out. With Rico Dowdell’s strong performance, the Panthers have little reason to rush him back, especially given how easily calf injuries can linger and reoccur."

  • If Irving does suit up, he has a -60% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Irving, the Bucs’ Run Offense, and the 49ers’ Pass Defense; therefore, we lean towards the under on props and avoid in DFS.

Brock Bowers, Raiders

“For Brock Bowers, what began as playing through a PCL issue has developed into something more serious. News of a bone bruise means this is now a multi-week injury. He missed last week and will likely miss this one too — the Raiders won’t want to turn a short-term issue into a long-term problem for their young star."

  • If Bowers does suit up, he has a -38.5% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Bowers, the Raiders’ Pass Offense, and the Titans’ Pass Defense; therefore, we lean to the under on props and avoid in DFS.

Terry McLaurin, Commanders

Terry McLaurin is progressing from a proximal quad/hip flexor strain and is trending in the right direction, but this week might still be too soon for a return."

  • If McLaurin does suit up, he has a -2.4% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of McLaurin, the Commanders’ Pass Offense, and the Bears’ Pass Defense; therefore, we lean slightly to the under on props and DFS projections.

Xavier Worthy, Chiefs

“Finally, some good news: Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy, who missed practice with shoulder and ankle issues, is expected to play this Sunday against the depleted Lions secondary — and should be effective."

  • Worthy has a +35.8% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Worthy, the Chiefs’ Pass Offense, and the Lions’ Pass Defense; therefore, we are taking the over on props and adding him to your lineup in DFS.

