Sunday Night Football Week 1: Ravens vs. Bills Same Game Parlay

‌



For the next 18 weeks, we will be diligently glued to the TV every Sunday as we soak up every minute of NFL action. Week 1’s Sunday Night Football showdown will have everyone intrigued, as two AFC powerhouses renew their burgeoning rivalry early. The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens have met in four of the past five seasons, with two of those matchups coming in the AFC Divisional round. The growing animosity is palpable, and we expect both squads to be at their best in the season opener.

Check out what bets we’re making as the Ravens and Bills clash on Sunday Night Football!

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: BAL -1.5 | Total: 50.5

Moneyline: BAL -118 | BUF +100

Leg 1: Bills +100

The Bills’ unspectacular regular-season results versus the Ravens may be a factor in this tilted line. Buffalo has dropped four of its last five versus the Ravens, including three of four with Josh Allen at the helm. Nevertheless, this is an ideal spot to back the underdog home side on Sunday Night Football.

Granted, Baltimore had the league-best offense in 2024, but the Bills’ defense will be up to the challenge. Buffalo gave up a paltry 296.9 yards per game at home last season, equaling just 17.3 points per game. With several notable additions to the defense, including Joey Bosa, T.J. Sanders, and Landon Jackson, the Bills will be well-equipped to stymie the Ravens’ attack all night.

We’re not expecting the Ravens to replicate their offensive success from last season. Derrick Henry will be 32 years old by the end of the season, and it’s improbable that he matches last year’s production. Zay Flowers was a standout in the passing attack, but the receivers’ room is an otherwise unremarkable group of secondary, if not tertiary, contributors.

The Ravens’ reputation is carrying them further than they deserve to go in Week 1. This is an ideal spot to back a Buffalo squad that will be ready to compete on both sides of the football. At the current price, the Bills are worth the investment on the moneyline.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Leg 2: Josh Allen Any Time Touchdown Scorer +104

Josh Allen is the engine that drives the Bills’ offense. The reigning MVP has flashed his dual-threat abilities throughout his career, and he’ll be ready to burn the Ravens’ defense again in Week 1.

Allen has always been a threat with his legs. Still, he’s leveled up his production in recent seasons. The former seventh-overall pick has at least 102 rushing attempts in six straight seasons, eclipsing 500 rushing yards in all but one of those campaigns. But more recently, Allen has emerged as a top-scoring threat in the anytime touchdown market.

Over the last two seasons, the Bills’ pivot has 27 rushing touchdowns. He recorded 15 in 2023, followed by 12 last year.

The Ravens’ defense typically performs well against the run; however, it is less effective on the road. Baltimore ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed last season, with their rushing yards per game also increasing by 12 yards per game.

Allen can exploit any vulnerability in the Ravens’ defense, and that includes what they give him on the ground. We like his chances of finding paydirt as an anytime touchdown scorer.

Leg 3: Keon Coleman to Record 50+ Receiving Yards +164

Keon Coleman was limited to 13 games in his rookie season, but his ceiling looks even higher at the outset of the 2025 campaign. The Bills’ wideout will undoubtedly be a primary option in the passing attack, and he should poke holes in the Ravens’ secondary all night.

Undoubtedly, Coleman stacks up as one of the top deep threats in the league. He averaged a team-best 19.2 yards per reception last season, taking 29 catches for 556 yards. A mid-season injury appeared to slow him down in the latter part of the 2024 campaign, but Coleman was at his best early on. The former second-round pick totaled 417 yards through his first nine games, while surpassing the 50-yard plateau in four of his first eight contests.

While they improved as the season progressed, the Ravens were also one of the worst teams at defending the pass in 2024. Baltimore gave up the sixth-most passing yards per game (238.3), watching that total increase to 253.3 on the road.

Coleman may eclipse the 50-yard threshold on just a few targets. He remains one of the Bills’ premier pass-catchers, and he should take significant strides in his second professional season. Until he gets the credit he deserves, Coleman is a top value candidate in the passing props market. We’re backing him to eclipse 50 receiving yards in Week 1.

March down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks weekly!

Sunday Night Football: Ravens vs. Bills Same Game Parlay Picks +597

Bills +100

Josh Allen Any Time Touchdown Scorer +104

Keon Coleman to Record 50+ Receiving Yards +165

The first week of the NFL season always brings a little uncertainty, but we’ve keyed in on three plus-EV bets early. Parlaying the Bills’ moneyline, with Josh Allen as an anytime touchdown scorer and Keon Coleman to record 50 or more receiving yards, could net bettors +597.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.