The Barnwell Blueprint: ESPN’s Best Team Fits for Top 7 Remaining 2026 NFL Free Agents

QB Kirk Cousins

Best Fit: Green Bay Packers

“Cousins would be a solid option as the backup behind Love in 2026.” — Bill Barnwell

Kirk Cousins is the ultimate insurance policy for a team that can’t afford to let their season go up in smoke if the starter goes down. He is a plug-and-play veteran who knows how to keep the offense moving without trying to be a hero on every snap. Signing him would be a move to avoid the kind of disaster that turns a promising season into

Former Team: Atlanta Falcons