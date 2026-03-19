The Barnwell Blueprint: ESPN’s Best Team Fits for Top 7 Remaining 2026 NFL Free Agents

Best Fit: Indianapolis Colts
“Taylor would be a more reliable option in a season when anything short of a playoff berth could lead to widespread changes in Indianapolis.” — Bill Barnwell
Jawaan Taylor is a rock-solid pass blocker who, unfortunately, has a magnet for yellow flags from the officiating crew. If a coaching staff can get him to stop jumping the snap, he is a massive upgrade for a front that struggled with edge pressure last year. He’s a veteran who has been in the fire of deep playoff runs and knows what it takes to protect a high-value passer.
Former Team: Kansas City Chiefs