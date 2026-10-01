Top 5 Fantasy Football Buy-Low Players to Get While They Still Stink

2. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts Player Profile
- Height: 6'6"
- Weight: 250 lbs.
- Draft Entry: 2021 NFL Draft, Round 1, No. 4 overall
Pitts is lost in fantasy no-man's-land. Atlanta tagged him in the offseason, Kevin Stefanski's offense has gotten virtually nothing from him, and Pitts has somehow turned three games into two receptions. At some point, you'd think the NFL's former No. 4 overall pick has to graduate from expensive decoy back to actual weapon. That's the gamble and right now it should be cheap.
2025 SEASON
- Receptions: 88
- Receiving Yards: 928
- Touchdowns: 5
- Yards Per Catch: 10.5
2026 SEASON
- Receptions: 2
- Receiving Yards: 20
- Touchdowns: 0
- Yards Per Catch: 10.0
- Week 1: 0 catches
- Week 2: 1 catch | 15 yards
- Week 3: 1 catch | 5 yards
THE BUY-LOW NUMBER: 2 CATCHES
You almost have to admire the absurdity. Two catches in three games is exactly why the trade window exists.