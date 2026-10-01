Top 5 Fantasy Football Buy-Low Players to Get While They Still Stink

5. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Jadarian Price Player Profile

Height: 5'11"

5'11" Weight: 209 lbs.

209 lbs. Draft Entry: 2026 NFL Draft, Round 1, No. 32 overall

Seattle's crowded backfield has quickly complicated the fantasy honeymoon. Emanuel Wilson has eaten into the workload, while Price has yet to score a rushing touchdown. Zach Charbonnet is due to return and the weak-minded owner will buckle. Time to move in.

2025 SEASON — NOTRE DAME

Rushing: 113 carries | 674 yards

113 carries | 674 yards Touchdowns: 11

11 Yards Per Carry: 6.0

6.0 Receiving: 6 receptions | 87 yards | 2 TD

6 receptions | 87 yards | 2 TD Kick Returns: 12 | 450 yards | 2 TD

2026 SEASON

Rushing: 23 carries | 104 yards

23 carries | 104 yards Yards Per Carry: 4.5

4.5 Touchdowns: 0

0 Week 1: 10 carries | 52 yards

10 carries | 52 yards Week 2: 13 carries | 52 yards

13 carries | 52 yards Longest Run: 25 yards

THE BUY-LOW NUMBER: NO. 32 OVERALL

Forget the fantasy draft for a second. Seattle spent actual first-round NFL capital on Price. If somebody in your league is already bailing on that investment after September, that's when you start asking questions.