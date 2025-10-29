Top 5 Highest-Paid NFL Pass Rushers After Aidan Hutchinson Extension

The Detroit Lions have locked up another one of their stars, signing defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a four-year, $180 million extension with $141 million guaranteed.

Where does Hutchinson’s new deal rank among the NFL’s top pass rushers?

Here are the five highest-paid players at the position. based on average annual value.

AAV: $46.5M

2025 Stats (7 Games): 6.5 Sk | 6 TFL | 17 TOT | 14 QB Hits | 20 QB Pressures | 0 FF

Career Stats (70 Games): 59.0 Sk | 69 TFL | 273 TOT | 126 QB Hits | 197 Pressures | 9 FF

2. Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

AAV: $45M

2025 Stats (7 Games): 6.0 Sk | 6 TFL | 16 TOT | 13 QB Hits | 22 QB Pressures | 4 FF

Career Stats (46 Games): 34.5 Sk | 36 TFL | 138 TOT | 78 QB Hits | 141 Pressures | 8 FF

AAV: $41M

2025 Stats (7 Games): 4.0 Sk | 5 TFL | 31 TOT | 11 QB Hits | 17 QB Pressures | 1 FF

Career Stats (128 Games): 112.0 Sk | 131 TFL | 493 TOT | 236 QB Hits | 321 Pressures | 34 FF

AAV: $40M

2025 Stats (8 Games): 10.0 Sk | 15 TFL | 31 TOT | 15 QB Hits | 20 QB Pressures | 1 FF

Career Stats (125 Games): 112.5 Sk | 131 TFL | 383 TOT | 215 QB Hits | 300 Pressures | 21 FF

AAV: $35.6M

2025 Stats (7 Games): 4.0 Sk | 4 TFL | 17 TOT | 6 QB Hits | 11 QB Pressures | 1 FF

Career Stats (143 Games): 103.5 Sk | 129 TFL | 525 TOT | 163 QB Hits | 215 Pressures | 13 FF

