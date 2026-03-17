Artemi Panarin’s Emotional Return Sparks Kings’ 4-1 Win Over Rangers at MSG

NEW YORK – The Los Angeles Kings needed this game against the Rangers to complete a five-game road trip on a high note as their playoff push continues.

They also wanted to win this contest for their new teammate – Artemi Panarin – who returned to the Garden for the first time since he was traded to the Kings on Feb. 4.

Mission accomplished with a sturdy 4-1 victory to finish their travels 3-1-1 with seven out of a possible 10 points.

“At the end of the trip, it was key to get everyone involved and get efforts from everyone,’’ Kings coach D.J. Smith said. “Tonight we got it.”

The Kings came out with purpose and focus, taking a 1-0 first period lead on a goal by defenseman Drew Doughty assisted by defenseman Mikey Anderson and Panarin. It was Doughty’s first career goal against the Rangers in 27 regular-season games.

Anderson then made it 2-0 at 4:31 of the first period and Alex Laferriere scored just 28 seconds later to make it a three-goal margin.

Vincent Trocheck spoiled Darcy Kuemper’s shutout bid at 2:29 of the third period but that was as close as the home team would get. Kings forward Trevor Moore finished the scoring with an empty-net goal.

The Kings will face Philadelphia on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena, then host Buffalo on Saturday afternoon before another trip to Utah, Calgary and Vancouver.

Panarin received a loud ovation during warmups, first when he skated out with his Kings teammates, then as he was the last player on the Garden ice before his customary quick skate and running exit into the tunnel. Panarin also waved to the crowd at center ice before skating off.

Former teammate Vincent Trocheck tried to playfully upend Panarin’s two-puck routine near the center red line at the end of warmups by sliding a third puck into the mix. Panarin then flipped one of his two pucks towards the Rangers net – and it went in.

Panarin’s accomplishments as a Ranger are many. He is ninth in team history with 607 points in 482 games, and he holds the highest points-per-game average at 1.26. He is the Ranger to reach the 90-point mark four times and his 120 points with New York in 2023-24 is second-most behind Jaromir Jagr’s 123 in 2005-06.

Clearly, the fleet winger was loved by the New York fanbase.

“To be honest, I was nervous all game,’’ Panarin said. “It was a great seven years. I’m happy this game is over.”

Panarin also admitted that he fought back tears during a first-period tribute. He circled in the Kings end during the television timeout while his video played on the giant screen above the ice.

“I had to focus on the game,’’ he said, “And try to stop crying.”

The Kings have 15 games remaining following their successful trip and Panarin will surely be a major part of their playoff push as the Kings battle Seattle and San Jose for the second wild card berth in the Western Conference.

His scoring prowess playing on a line with captain Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe – who missed Monday’s game with a lower-body ailment – will be needed.

“Right now we have a group of guys that are really pushing for each other,’’ Smith added. “Some nights, Bread will be required to play 20-something minutes, the next night it might be 18.”

After the game, the Rangers lined up to shake hands with the 38-year-old Kopitar who will retire at season’s end and was playing his last game in New York. There was a sustained embrace with Rangers netminder and former King Jonathan Quick, Kopitar’s longtime teammate, who also won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.

Quinton Byfield, who had two assists in the win, said he and his teammates were gratified they could forge an important victory for Panarin.

“Obviously, it was a big night for Bread. We’re super excited to have him,’’ said the 23-year-old Byfield, the second overall pick by the Kings in the 2020 draft. “We really wanted to do it for him – his homecoming. You could just hear by all the cheers, how much they loved him here and how much he meant to the city.”

Panarin added a bonus wish after the emotionally turbulent night at his now-former home arena regarding New York linemates Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere and power-play colleagues Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox.

“I’m going to miss them,’’ he said, smiling. “I hope they trade all of them to L.A.”

This article by Allan Kreda first appeared in The Sporting Tribune