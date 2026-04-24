Avalanche push Kings to the brink, take 3-0 series lead

LOS ANGELES — The Colorado Avalanche did what they’ve done all season. Deliver when it matters most — defeating the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 Thursday night to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After winning the first two games at home in matchups that featured physicality across the board and quality goaltending, the Avalanche looked to carry that momentum on the road with a victory in Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena. They accomplished that goal.

For a high-flying offense that led the NHL in scoring, Colorado has struggled to put together a complete game on the offensive end in this series. However, at this time of year, points don’t matter. Wins do.

“Points have never really been relevant," Gabriel Landeskog said. “Especially not in the postseason."

Despite maintaining a 3-0 series lead, Colorado has struggled while on the man advantage. The Avalanche are 0-9 in the first three games while on the power-play, going scoreless in both attempts in Game 3.

“I think we’re going to continue to watch what we’re doing and see what we can come up with to create more opportunities for us," Landeskog said.

Scott Wedgewood made his first career road start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and continued his dominance, saving 24 of 26 shots and proving to be a standout force in the net for Colorado.

“I think he’s been outstanding," head coach Jared Bednar said. “He’s been one of our best players in the series."

In a series where Los Angeles has bene on the edge of a breakthrough, luck reared it ugly head in Game 3. Colorado scored the opening goal after a shot from Landeskog sailed wide and bounces off the boards. Unfortunately for LA, the puck deflected off the back of Los Angeles goaltender Anton Forsberg’s skate and into the net — giving Colorado a first period lead.

Forsberg has provided stability in the crease for Los Angeles, allowing 2.33 goals per game in the series.

While Los Angeles did score their first 5-on-5 goal of the series, Colorado’s defense has stifled a Kings offense that ended the regular season as one of the hottest units in the NHL when on home ice.

“We take pride in our d-zone," Wedgewood said. “Guys are blocking shots and doing what they have to do."

The physicality in this series has been key. Game 1 featured 84 combined hits between the two teams with Los Angeles owning 49 in the 2-1 loss at Ball Arena. Colorado has embraced the challenge.

“I think we’ve answered the bell," Bednar said. “It’s been a battle."

The atmosphere of the playoffs increases the intensity levels for all teams, regardless of the matchup.

“It’s playoff time," Cale Makar said. “Everything amps up."

The momentum in Game 3 swung Colorado’s way when the Avalanche scored a shorthanded goal to double the lead with 12:21 remaining in the third period. After a penalty was called on Brett Kulak for interference, Adrian Kempe had a shot attempt misfire — leading to a two-on-one odd man rush the other way. Left-winger Artturi Lehkonen snuck one past Forsberg to give Colorado a 3-1 lead, draining the life out of the LA crowd.

With the victory, Colorado is in prime position to advance. Coming into the postseason, teams that take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-7 series have an all-time series record of 209-4 (98.1%). However, slamming the door on a team with its back against the wall is one of the toughest things to do in hockey.

“The fourth one is always the toughest one," Landeskog said.

Anze Kopitar knows that better than anyone, as he was one of the key members in Los Angeles’ 3-0 series comeback against the San Jose Sharks in the opening round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs — an unlikely turnaround that led to a championship and the last playoff series win for the Kings. If Kopitar wants to extend this season and his illustrious 20-year career, Los Angeles will have to take a play out of the 2014 playbook in order to send this series back to Colorado.

Bednar discussed the keys to preventing Los Angeles from fighting its way back into the series.

“There can be no complacency this time of year," Bednar said. “You have to have that killer instinct."