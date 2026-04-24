Dorofeyev, Hertl look to contribute offensively in Game 3

LAS VEGAS — So far, the Vegas Golden Knights have managed to get by without their leading goal-scorer denting the scoresheet along with one of their veteran centers.





But if the Knights are to be successful in their opening-round Stanley Cup Playoff series with Utah, it stands to reason their going to need some offense from Pavel Dorofeyev and Tomas Hertl.

Dorofeyev, who led the team in goals with 37, is still searching for his first point of the series, which is 1-1 heading into Friday’s Game 3 at the Delta Center. He has taken a combined five shots in the first two games while remaining on John Tortorella’s first power play unit and skating with Mitch Marner and Brett Howden on Vegas’ No. 2 line.

“You always want to help the team win, score goals,” Dorofeyev said after Thursday’s practice at City National Arena. “Sometimes, it’s not going your way and you’ve got to find other ways to help the team.”

Hertl, who was sixth in scoring during the regular season with 56 points, hasn’t scored since March 4 at Detroit. He does have an assist in this year’s playoffs and appeared to have scored in Game 2 Tuesday. But the goal was credited to Mark Stone after the puck banked off Mikhail Sergachev’s skate and past Karel Vejmelka.

But unlike Dorofeyev, who as a winger can only do so much to help, Hertl gets more opportunities to contribute by being a center. He is 10 of 17 when it comes to winning faceoffs in the first two games and has delivered eight hits. Like Dorofeyev, Hertl remains part of the Vegas power play first unit.

“Sometimes the puck doesn’t go in,” Hertl said. “So you find other ways to help the team. But I feel like I’m getting close (to scoring). I’m getting some good chances. It’s just a matter of putting them in.”

Slumps are part of the game. The 32-year-old Hertl has been through his share over his 13 years in the NHL. He knows it’s just a matter of time before he contributes on the scoresheet.

“Everybody goes through ups and downs,” he said. “You just have to keep playing and not let it get you down.”

Hertl has been centering the Knights’ third line with Reilly Smith and Keegan Kolesar, two veteran wingers who can win their share of puck battles and also get themselves in position to receive the puck from Hertl when he has possession. All three don’t shy away from contact which has been an apparent point of emphasis for the Knights in this series as they try to wear the Mammoth down.

“I try to be physical, lay down some hits, win some battles,” Hertl said. “Hopefully, some bounces will eventually come my way.”

Dorofeyev can use a little puck luck himself. His teammates continue to look to him to shoot and they believe in him.

“It’s just the way it is,” Dorofeyev said. “It’s the playoffs. Things get tighter and tighter. There’s not as much space out there. So you just have to grind and try to find a way (to score).”

Tortorella has given no indication that either player is on the outs with him. Dorofeyev took 19 shifts in Game 2 for a total of 15:35 time on ice. When asked Thursday if there was level of concern on his part regarding the duo, Tortorella wouldn’t get specific. Rather he lumped them in with the entire roster.

“I trust the team. I trust the group,” Tortorella said. “Some guys are close. They know how to assess the game. I trust the hockey player.”

On the Utah side, Clayton Keller is trying to get untracked after going point-less the first two games. The Utah captain, who had 26 goals and 88 points for the Mammoth this season, has been held in check so far with just three shots in the first two games. But with Andre Tourigny having the last change now that Utah is the home team, perhaps he gets a more advantageous matchup for the winger, who is on the Mammoth’s top line with Nick Schmaltz and Lawson Crouse.

For Tortorella, it’s about learning from Tuesday and being ready to play Friday where the Mammoth will host its first playoff game in front of what figures to be a raucous crowd.

“When you lose a game, making sure what happened in the game, some of the things maybe we missed on,” he said. “You’ve got to assess it, touch on the good things, touch on the things you need to improve on and you move on.

“This group has been through it. I’m not going to disrespect them by beating them up because we lost a game. A lot of things happen. (Utah) deserved to win the game. They were the better team. Our guys know that. Now get ready for Game 3.”