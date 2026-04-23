NHL Best Bets Today: Expert April 23 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

Three seconds into the NHL’s 2025-26 postseason, a fight broke out. To the casual observer, it might seem insignificant. But true hockey fans know this is the tone to expect throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Teams lay it all on the line, night after night, hoping for a chance to lift hockey’s Holy Grail.

We’re walking this path nightly, offering our sage betting advice for all the action.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

Check out our Stanley Cup Playoff best bets for April 23!

Where to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators

Stadium: Canadian Tire Centre

Location: Ottawa, ON

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 7:3 0 p.m. ET

Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators Betting Odds

Spread: CAR +1.5 (-265) | OTT -1.5 (+190)

Total: Over 5.5 (-125) | Under (+105)

(-125) | Under (+105) Moneyline: CAR +105 | OTT -125

Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators Kalshi Odds

Chance: CAR 48% | OTT 53%

CAR 48% | OTT 53% Spread: OTT -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 70¢

OTT -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 70¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 54¢ | No 47¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The Ottawa Senators put up plenty of fight in the first two games versus the Carolina Hurricanes. Returning to their friendly confines could be the difference in Game 3, as they look to stay in this opening-round matchup.

After a dismal effort in the series opener, Ottawa bounced back with a more sincere performance in Game 2. In that double-overtime contest, the Sens outchanced the Hurricanes 19-16 in high-danger chances, contributing to their 51.1% expected goals-for rating. If not for ringing five shots off the posts or crossbar, the outcome in Carolina could have been very different.

Increased output is also a presumption grounded in the Senators’ underlying metrics. The wild card team has a minuscule 4.0% shooting percentage at five-on-five to start the playoffs, dropping to 3.3% across all strengths. Expect some immediate correction, as that benchmark works its way back toward the normal range.

The Hurricanes were sheltered on home ice, but they face a more difficult task in getting past the Sens at the Canadian Tire Centre. Brady Tkachuk will have his team fired up for this one. We’re forecasting a Senators win in a pivotal Game 3 showdown.

Best Bet: Senators -125

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Where to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs Boston Bruins

Stadium: TD Garden

Location: Boston, MA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:0 0 p.m. ET

Buffalo Sabres vs Boston Bruins Betting Odds

Spread: BUF +1.5 (-300) | BOS -1.5 (+210)

Total: Over 5.5 (-145) | Under (+120)

(-145) | Under (+120) Moneyline: BUF -110 | BOS -110

Buffalo Sabres vs Boston Bruins Kalshi Odds

Chance: BUF 50% | BOS 51%

BUF 50% | BOS 51% Spread: BUF -1.5 Yes 29¢ | No 72¢

BUF -1.5 Yes 29¢ | No 72¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 44¢ | No 57¢

The Boston Bruins put forth a more valiant effort in Game 2, leveling their first-round series versus the Buffalo Sabres. Still, we see some flaws in the Bruins’ metrics that could come back to haunt them on Thursday night.

Boston’s offense has taken off over the past couple of weeks, elevating beyond sustainable levels. Dating back to April 7, the B’s have tallied 20 goals across six games, with 18 of those coming at five-on-five. Relative to expected results, that puts them significantly ahead of their projected total. At five-on-five, they are nearly five goals ahead of their 13.3 tally, implying we should see regression over their coming games.

We’re also forecasting improved play from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Through two games, the Sabres’ netminder has given up seven goals on 40 shots for a disastrous 82.5% save percentage. Luukkonen finished the season with a 91.0% mark. Across his last nine regular-season starts, the number jumped to 92.9%. Luukkonen should find his footing quickly, facilitating more wins for the Sabres.

Boston can’t sustain its current output. At the same time, Luukkonen is a natural progression candidate and should offer some salvation for the Sabres. This will be another tightly contested affair, but we give the visitors the edge.

Best Bet: Sabres -110

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings

Stadium: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 10:0 0 p.m. ET

Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings Betting Odds

Spread: COL -1.5 (+165) | LAK +1.5 (-200)

Total: Over 5.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

(-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: COL -155 | LAK +135

Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings Kalshi Odds

Chance: COL 61% | LAK 40%

COL 61% | LAK 40% Spread: COL -1.5 Yes 37¢ | No 66¢

COL -1.5 Yes 37¢ | No 66¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 51¢ | No 51¢

The Colorado Avalanche are getting too much credit in Game 3 of their opening-round series versus the Los Angeles Kings. The Avs are steep -155 moneyline favorites against a Kings squad that excels on home ice. We’re betting that LA comes out firing, putting Colorado at a noticeable disadvantage at Crypto.com Arena.

The Avalanche kept LA’s offense at bay in Denver, but they face a stiffer challenge in neutralizing that attack away from home. The Kings went north of 10 high-danger chances in six of their last seven to close out the regular season, averaging 10.8 opportunities per game over that stretch. More importantly, they translated that into tangible scoring gains, accumulating 23 goals across those seven contests.

Increased production puts Scott Wedgewood at increased risk of regression. The Avs’ stalwart has allowed just two goals on 50 shots this postseason, yielding an astute 96.0% save percentage. Including his last five regular-season starts, shockingly, that bumps his save percentage down to 97.0%. Wedgewood deserves credit for his elite play, but that dam is about to burst, and we should see less effective performances over the next few.

The Kings are meaty home-ice underdogs. Given their improved production and scoring at home, in tandem with Wedgewood’s presumed regression, LA should be able to escape Game 3 with the victory in a virtual must-win.

Best Bet: Kings +135

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for April 23, 2026

Senators -125

Sabres -110

Kings +135

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule features a trio of games, and we have plays in all three. We’re backing the Senators and Kings on home ice, expecting the Sabres to dispatch the Bruins at TD Garden.

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