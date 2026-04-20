TST Best Bets: April 20, 2026

The NHL playoffs are in full swing with the first two days of action featuring a combination of close matchups and blowouts along with a shutout. Most notably, the Minnesota Wild stormed their way to a 6-1 win over Dallas while the Carolina Hurricanes blanked Ottawa, 2-0. Meanwhile in MLB, clubs rich with young talent like the Pittsburgh Pirates and Oakland Athletics are performing above expectations less than one month into the season. To come out a series winner like the eight of the 16 NHL teams jockeying for a championship, here are tonight’s best bets brought to you by BetOnline.org. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Ducks Over 6.5 Goals

Rundown: The Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6) begin their quest for a Stanley Cup against the Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) at Rogers Place.

After a 5-4 win on Thursday, Anaheim looks to carry over their momentum against the playoff-proven Oilers. Cutter Gauthier had himself a stellar season with a team-high 69 points and 41 goals. Another key skater to watch is Jackson LaCombe with his 58 points and team-leading 48 assists. Goalie Lukas Dostal will also aim to remain dominant with his team-low 3.10 GAA.

Meanwhile for Edmonton, Monday will mark star Connor McDavid’s eighth postseason appearance. He leads the Oilers and NHL as a whole with 138 points while also having an efficient 90 assists and 48 goals. Bettors should also keep an eye on Leon Draisaitl who is expected to return from injury and build off his 97 points and 62 assists. Goalie Connor Ingram will seek to contribute as well after thwarting 11 Canuck shots.

Even though they are playing a formidable opponent, expect Anaheim to come out prepared to execute.

Second Pick: Dodgers Moneyline

Rundown: The Los Angeles Dodgers (15-6) will look for the series split against the Colorado Rockies (9-13) at Coors Field.

The conditions at Coors Field have not been in the Dodgers’ favor. Despite winning Friday’s opener, 7-1, L.A. struggled over the last couple games, being outscored 13-9. However, tonight may prove different as Justin Wrobleski takes the mound. The right-hander’s previous two starts have been crucial to earlier victories over Toronto and the Mets, where he fanned a combined four batters and allowed just one earned run. He currently holds a 2.12 ERA with six strikeouts on the season.

As for Colorado, Troy Johnston and Mickey Moniak lead the offense, combining for eight home runs, 35 hits and 22 RBI. On Sunday, Moniak launched a two-run homer that put the Rockies up 5-4 in the seventh inning, paving the way for a 9-6 win. On the bump, José Quintana will face off against L.A.’s bats, holding a 5.63 ERA.

With the favorable pitching matchup, expect the Dodgers’ offense to return to form.