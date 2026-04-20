Best MLB Bets Monday, April 20: Today’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are my top plays for today’s slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (+104) @ Washington Nationals

I’m shocked we can grab Atlanta on the run line at plus money, but I’m certainly not complaining. Off to a terrific 15-7 start, the Braves have been one of the best lineups in baseball, ranking second in the majors in both runs scored per game (5.55) and OPS (.793). They should tee off on Washington starter Jake Irvin, who enters the contest with an ugly 6.16 ERA. The run-scoring shouldn’t stop once he exits, either, as the Braves get to feast on a Nationals bullpen that ranks 25th with a 5.37 ERA.

To make matters worse for Washington, Atlanta is sending Bryce Elder and his pristine 0.77 ERA to the mound. With Elder dealing and the Braves’ bats providing plenty of support, expect Atlanta to cruise to a comfortable multi-run victory in D.C.

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Best Bet #2: Kansas City Royals Moneyline (-102) vs. Baltimore Orioles

The Royals may be tied for the worst record in baseball, but this number offers real value with Kansas City sitting as a home underdog. This play is less about overall team form and more about the starting pitching matchup, which strongly favors the Royals tonight.

Seth Lugo has been one of the few bright spots for KC, posting an excellent 1.48 ERA and pitching like a legitimate top-of-the-rotation arm. On the other side, Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish has had a rough start to the season, carrying a 5.49 ERA while struggling to consistently command the zone (10 BB in 19.2 IP).

The Orioles‘ lineup has not fully found its rhythm yet at 10-12, and Lugo’s deep, breaking-ball-heavy arsenal should give Baltimore plenty of problems. At near-even money, I’m backing the Royals to snap their seven-game losing streak.

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