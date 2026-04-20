Baseball Is Simply Better When Mike Trout Is Succeeding

The title of this article speaks for itself, and its weight could not make it more impactful.

Since his rookie year, despite a slow start, Mike Trout has been mentioned as one of the greatest ever to play the game. Unfortunately, due to a slew of injuries over the years, it has been some time since we have seen the “generational” Mike Trout. Thankfully, it seems as if he has returned to form.

The future Hall of Famer already has enough accolades to be mentioned amongst the best to ever step foot on the baseball diamond in the Major Leagues. Entering his year 34-season with the Los Angeles Angels, Trout had a career .293 batting average with 411 home runs, 1,034 RBIs, and an OPS of .977 across 1,670 games played. All of that amounted to an 88.3 career fWAR.

Though he played in 130 games last year, it was the first time he had surpassed 100 games played since the 2022 season, and the most he has played in general since 2019.

It was also, arguably, the worst season of his career. He slashed, .232/.359/.439 with 26 home runs, 64 RBIs, and a career-worst K% (32.0%) and put up one of his worst defensive outputs.

Now, you dissect the first 22 games he has played in 2026 and, even though some of the surface numbers aren’t at the same elite level he was producing at early on, it’s how he has been able to impact the game on a nightly basis that we are seeing the flashes return.

Stats updated prior to games on Monday, April 20

2025 vs. 2026

There just isn’t a way to sugarcoat the fact that what he did in 2025 was a grotesque display of baseball, per Mike Trout’s standards and expectations. When you just take a look at this season compared to last, you are already seeing stark differences between the two.

First, his contact rate is up just under 10 percent from the 73% contact% he had last season. He has also cut his strikeout rate from the previously mentioned 32% last year to 18.6% this season, which is lower than his career mark of 23%.

But wait, there’s more, and this can likely be the result of a slight mechanical change to his stance.

Mike Trout has implemented a “step back” load recently and it’s working. The momentum you get from this insane. You can generate so much more power if you limit head movement. I’d expect to see more players at all levels incorporate this in their swing. pic.twitter.com/UROA7cIpHT — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) April 14, 2026

His swinging-strike rate is down to 6%, meaning he has been able to hone in on pitches he knows he can do more damage with, rather than expanding the zone to try and force something to happen. On that note, we are also seeing him bring his O-Swing% down from 20.7% to 18.4%, which, in turn, has raised his Z-Swing% from 55.9% to 59.9%.

To try and simplify it a little more, he is no longer going up to the plate pressing and trying to force something to happen. His Z-Contact% ranks as the 29th-best amongst qualifying hitters, which is much better than finishing as the 25th-worst last year.

Then you have his Barrel%.

The 15.8% last year was below his career average mark of 16.6%. You compare it to the 26.3% Barrel% so far this season, and it just leaves you hopeful that this is sustainable. Especially for an aging hitter who was recently showing trends of a significant fall off, combined with the slew of injuries he has had to overcome. Even if some of those injuries are considered “flukes”.

Ranking in the 100th percentile in two categories is significant on its own, but the fact that his Chase% ranks as high as it does identifies yet another marker of him being more of the Mike Trout we were used to seeing.

Still not believing it? Well, let’s just look at this past series against the Yankees and how that went.

Players in MLB history with a 5-game HR streak against the Yankees: Mark Trumbo

Albert Belle

Harold Baines

Mike Trout 🎣 pic.twitter.com/DBnNww6fjR — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 16, 2026

Trout hit his seventh home run of the season, but that’s not where it ends. That home run was the fifth home run of the series for him. Dating back to the 2025 season, it was his fifth game in a row hitting a home run in New York. He stepped foot in the Bronx on a mission and was not going to leave without sending a message to the rest of the league.

He ended the series against the Bronx Bombers, hitting .375 with five home runs, nine RBIs, eight runs scored, and a 1.786 OPS.

Mike Trout Is Doing What he Does Best

The past week alone was very reminiscent of the Mike Trout that was labeled generational back in the 2010s. As of April 20, Trout is on pace for 8.6 fWAR this season, which we haven’t seen from him since all the way back in 2018.

Oh, he’s also back patrolling center field and working towards building up his career stolen base count.

There was concern around the league that we had seen the end of the version of Trout that labeled him a first-ballot Hall of Famer once he was eligible. We have seen the fall of once-great players happen around this same time in their careers. Greats like Carl Yastrzemski, Cal Ripken Jr., Ken Griffey Jr., and Mickey Mantle were all victims of the “fall off the cliff”-type seasons that all but ended their careers.

Lucky for us, it is currently trending as if Trout is going to best each of them in the category of fWAR when the season comes to an end.

In a recent interview on the Pat McAfee show, Trout referenced his playing weight in the previous seasons being closer to 240, which he felt put too much stress on his body. After focusing this offseason on cutting some of that weight, combined with the use of an Ammortal Chamber, it seems to have brought him back to life.

At the end of the day, baseball is simply better when Mike Trout is succeeding.

The post Baseball Is Simply Better When Mike Trout Is Succeeding appeared first on Just Baseball.