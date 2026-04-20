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MLB · 2 hours ago

Quakes Drop Series Finale Despite Davalillo’s Breakout

Anthony Arroyo

Host · Writer

RANCHO CUCAMONGA — The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes closed out their series against the San Jose Giants on Sunday, but early pitching struggles proved too much to overcome in an 8-6 loss. Right-hander Derek Clark got the start and endured a difficult outing, lasting five innings while surrendering 10 hits and six runs (five earned). He struck out four but struggled to keep hitters off balance throughout the afternoon.

The long ball was particularly damaging, as Clark allowed two home runs to Cam Maldonado. Consistent hard contact defined his outing, and the inability to limit baserunners put the Quakes in an early hole. Through this start, Clark now carries a 9.88 ERA, a number that reflects the early-season challenges he’s still working through.

Davalillo Shows Signs of Life

Despite the loss, there were encouraging developments offensively – most notably from No. 6 prospect Gabriel Davalillo. The 18-year-old turned in one of his best performances of the young season, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a single, and a walk.

Davalillo entered the game searching for rhythm at the plate, and this showing could mark a turning point. His ability to square up pitches and control at-bats offered a glimpse of the upside that has made him a highly regarded prospect in the organization. If he can build on this performance, it could signal the start of a more consistent stretch offensively.

Ramirez Continues Hot Start

Lucas Ramirez continued to be one of the most productive bats in the Quakes’ lineup. Though not ranked among the organization’s Top 30 prospects, Ramirez has quietly put together an impressive start to the season.

With another strong performance, he is now hitting .365 with a 1.007 OPS. His early production suggests a significant step forward in his offensive development, and he’s quickly becoming a reliable contributor in the lineup.

Bullpen Can’t Hold Line

The bullpen had mixed results following Clark’s departure. Jakob Guardado ran into trouble in the seventh inning, allowing two earned runs that ultimately proved to be the difference in a tight contest.

While the rest of the relief corps settled things down, the additional damage created too large a gap to overcome. The Quakes remained within striking distance late but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Looking Ahead

Rancho Cucamonga will look to regroup during Monday’s off day before opening a new series against the Fresno Grizzlies on Tuesday.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
undefined Game Odds
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Apr 20 7:00 PM
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TOR

TOR

+9.5

+335

O 221.5

CLE

CLE

-9.5

-376

U 221.5

Apr 20 8:00 PM
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ATL

ATL

+7.5

+223

O 218.5

NYK

NYK

-7.5

-233

U 218.5

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