NHL Best Bets Today: Expert April 21 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

Three seconds into the NHL’s 2025-26 postseason, a fight broke out. To the casual observer, it might seem insignificant. But true hockey fans know this is the tone to expect throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Teams lay it all on the line, night after night, hoping for a chance to lift hockey’s Holy Grail.

We’re walking this path nightly, offering our sage betting advice for all the action.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

Check out our Stanley Cup Playoff best bets for April 21!

Where to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs Colorado Avalanche

Stadium: Ball Arena

Location: Denver, CO

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Kings vs Colorado Avalanche Betting Odds

Spread: LAK +1.5 (-110) | COL -1.5 (-110)

Total: Over 5.5 (-125) | Under (+105)

(-125) | Under (+105) Moneyline: LAK +230 | COL -280

Los Angeles Kings vs Colorado Avalanche Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAK 29% | COL 71%

LAK 29% | COL 71% Spread: COL -1.5 Yes 50¢ | No 51¢

COL -1.5 Yes 50¢ | No 51¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 54¢ | No 48¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The Los Angeles Kings aren’t in panic mode yet, but nothing would be better than stealing home-ice advantage back from the Colorado Avalanche. The Presidents’ Trophy winners dispatched the wild-card Kings in Game 1, albeit by the slimmest of margins. The betting line has tilted further in the Avs’ favor in Game 2, pointing us toward the visitors on Tuesday night.

The outcome didn’t reflect it, but LA ended the series opener with an analytics advantage. In the end, the Kings outchanced the Avalanche 22-19 in scoring and 10-9 in high-danger chances. That staked them to a 57.3% expected goals-for rating and a 2.94 expected goals-for total. Los Angeles came up well short of that, failing to record a goal at five-on-five. Expect immediate correction in Game 2.

Colorado netminders have been on an incredible run; however, they’ve crossed the unsustainable threshold and should regress in the near future. Dating back to the regular season, Avs’ goalies have allowed four goals at five-on-five over their last seven games. That’s resulted in a 97.2% save percentage.

The Avs’ eroding defensive-zone coverage should lead to more scoring for the Kings. We’re predicting a stunning upset, with LA equaling the series before heading back to SoCal.

Best Bet: Kings +230

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Where to Watch Utah Mammoth vs Vegas Golden Knights

Stadium: T-Mobile Arena

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 9:3 0 p.m. ET

Utah Mammoth vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Odds

Spread: UTA +1.5 (-200) | VGK -1.5 (+165)

Total: Over 5.5 (-135) | Under (+115)

(-135) | Under (+115) Moneyline: UTA +130 | VGK -150

Utah Mammoth vs Vegas Golden Knights Kalshi Odds

Chance: UTA 42% | VGK 58%

UTA 42% | VGK 58% Spread: VGK -1.5 Yes 36¢ | No 66¢

VGK -1.5 Yes 36¢ | No 66¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 46¢ | No 56¢

The Utah Mammoth had the Vegas Golden Knights on the ropes in their Western Conference series opener. Utah carried a lead into the third period before collapsing en route to a 4-2 loss. Unfortunately for the Mammoth, their outlook is even bleaker in Game 2.

Even though they were trailing after 40, the Golden Knights had controlled every facet of the game. They posted Corsi ratings above 60.0% in each of the first two periods, outchancing the Mammoth 22-10 in scoring chances. By the end of the contest, Vegas had produced a 57.7% expected goals-for rating, while outgaining its opponents in virtually every advanced category.

That’s exactly the kind of dominance we’ve come to expect from the Pacific Division winners. The Golden Knights have outplayed their opponents in 17 of their last 18 contests. Across that sample, they’ve generated 59.7% scoring chance and 61.0% high-danger chance ratings while contributing to a 60.7% expected goals-for rating. Still operating with a 55.4% actual goals-for rating, we should see more favorable outcomes go the Knights’ way.

We’re anticipating more offensive struggles for the Mammoth in the short term. Utah has fallen below eight high-danger chances in four of five, averaging just 7.2 opportunities per game. More concerningly, they have outchanced their opponents just once over that stretch, implying that wins will be hard to come by until they get their metrics in order.

The Golden Knights are the superior team, and we expect them to flaunt their strengths in Game 2. No playoff wins come easy, but we predict that Vegas heads to Utah with a 2-0 series lead in hand.

Best Bet: Golden Knights -150

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for April 21, 2026

Kings +230

Golden Knights -150

We’re focusing our attention on the Western Conference in today’s NHL betting guide. We’re predicting a monumental Kings upset in Colorado and the Golden Knights dispatching the Mammoth at T-Mobile Arena.

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