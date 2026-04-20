5 Most Overrated Teams in the 2025-26 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buffalo Sabres

Stanley Cup Odds: +1200

A monumental come-from-behind victory in Game 1 over the Bruins has propelled the Buffalo Sabres up the Stanley Cup futures board. But that doesn't offset their shortcomings or make them a true contender.

Coming off their first division title in nearly two decades, expectations are sky high for the Sabres. Still, this is a team that ranked in the bottom half of the league in expected goals-for rating and spends more time chasing the puck than creating chances. Kudos to Buffalo for undoing years of underachieving in a four-month span, but this still isn't a team that can hang with the elite analytics clubs.

One of the Sabres or Bruins will continue their postseason journey beyond the first round. Gambling prices will shift to reflect changing expectations, but neither team has a chance of competing with the conference's top teams.