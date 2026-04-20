5 Most Overrated Teams in the 2025-26 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Odds: +270
The Colorado Avalanche enter the Presidents' Trophy winners and Stanley Cup favorites. Still, their metrics are unsustainable, and the betting line is overinflated, making the Avs one of the most overrated teams at the outset of the playoffs.
The Avalanche got off to a terrific start this season, but has seen its metrics deteriorate over the latter stages of the campaign. Altogether, they have overachieved relative to their expected goals-for rating, elevating their PDO beyond sustainable measures.
The betting public never shies away from backing an overachieving team, and that's the case with Colorado. The Central Division champions enter the postseason as prohibitive Stanley Cup favorites, with their implied probability exceeding their actual chances of hoisting Lord Stanley's Mug. All of this on the overlay of a team that has made it out of the second round just once since 2002.
It's a tough pill to swallow, but the heavily-favored Avalanche are overrated.