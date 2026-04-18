VGKnow Your Enemy: Utah Mammoth | Golden Knights vs Mammoth Playoff Preview & Picks

For the eighth time in nine Vegas Golden Knights seasons, let the battle for the Stanley Cup begin.

By virtue of winning the Pacific Division, the Golden Knights will face off against the first Western Conference wild card Utah Mammoth.

Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, 7 p.m. (T-Mobile Arena)

Game 2: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. (T-Mobile Arena)

Game 3: Friday, 6:30 p.m. (Delta Center)

Game 4: April 27, TBD (Delta Center)

*Game 5: April 29, TBD (T-Mobile Arena)

*Game 6: May 1, TBD (Delta Center)

*Game 7: May 3, TBD (T-Mobile Arena)

* — if necessary

How they got here

It has been nothing short of an interesting seven months for the Golden Knights, who survived bouts of inconsistency throughout the season to claim the Pacific Division in game 82 against the Seattle Kraken.

Despite adding Mitch Marner in the offseason and Rasmus Andersson midseason, the Golden Knights never seemed to find a groove at any point. In a desperation heave, Vegas made the decision to move on from former head coach Bruce Cassidy with eight games remaining in the season, opting to replace him with veteran head coach John Tortorella. So far, the switch has worked as intended, with the Golden Knights riding a 7-0-1 record to seal the Pacific in the final weeks.

Meanwhile, the Mammoth have adjusted well to life as the artists formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes.

The Mammoth have been the beneficiaries of their long-term vision panning out well. Clayton Keller has transformed into a bona fide franchise talent, young players like Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley have blossomed into stars at the NHL level, and offseason acquisitions such as JJ Peterka and Nate Schmidt have been quick to make contributions. A deadline swing for defenseman Mackenzie Weegar (from the Calgary Flames, just like Andersson) and quality goaltending from Karel Vejmelka helped solidify the Mammoth as a playoff team, but being a tier or two below the three-headed monster in the Central Division will have them try their luck in the Pacific.

Keys to victory

Vegas: It is easy to just tell the Golden Knights to do what they have been doing, but one area that can shift the series in the higher seed’s favor is on special teams.

Whereas Utah sits just outside the top half of the NHL with the 18th-best power play and 19th-best penalty kill, Vegas is one of only two teams (Pittsburgh Penguins) to enter the playoffs with a top-ten mark in both categories. With the sixth-best power play (24.6% success rate) and seventh-ranked penalty kill (81.4% success rate), the Golden Knights have proven that they are able to weather the storm when the referees’ whistles start getting active. In the near-certain event the series gets chippy between the two teams, the Golden Knights are in position to take advantage if the Mammoth get careless.

Utah: Getting the best players to take over games has been crucial in Utah’s two regular season wins over the Golden Knights.

Cooley lead the way with a four-goal effort against Vegas in a 5-1 blowout on Nov. 24, 2025, while the Mammoth put up three goals on as many shots against Adin Hill in a 4-0 stomping on March 19. While all three games came while Cassidy was still at the helm, the Mammoth should still be confident in their ability to get the puck in the net if the opportunities come their way. Tortorella has already admitted that Vegas is willing to risk chances to stay aggressive, so expect Utah to look for ways to catch the Golden Knights overcommitting.

X-factors

Vegas: Carter Hart’s stellar performance since taking over the net for Hill is certainly worth noting, but the decision has been clear on this front since Marner came along.

For the talented forward, this postseason is not just one to help his new team get back to Stanley Cup glory, but a chance to exorcise his own playoff demons. Marner has only averaged 0.41 points from Game 5 onward in the postseason, which invariably lead to him being cast as the scapegoat by jaded Toronto Maple Leafs fans who wanted answers for their team’s issues. While Vegas is nowhere near as much pressure, Marner will undoubtedly relish the opportunity to prove he can help lead a team to the promised land, and he will be given every chance to do so.

Utah: This is a weird one, sure, but Delta Center being the one arena where legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson needed earplugs makes it too fun of a choice to not mention.

Besides, it is impossible not to get romantic about the thought of Salt Lake City’s inaugural NHL postseason games. The city and fanbase have completely bought in to the Mammoth’s success, and the energy in the building is only bound to increase with the added stakes. If the Mammoth return from Vegas having stolen one or even both opening games at T-Mobile Arena, the home ice advantage in Games 3 and 4 will be nothing short of electric.

On the strict player side, Nick Schmaltz is having a fantastic season at both ends of the ice and is one of the sole links between the Mammoth and Coyotes remaining. Expect him to be tasked by head coach Andre Tourigny to match up against Vegas’ most potent offensive threats.

Series prediction

Ignore the billing of top seed versus wild card; this falls under the category of a classic four versus five seed matchup.

About a month ago, the Mammoth were primed as an upset contender over whoever came out of the ‘pillow fight’ that was the Pacific Division. None of the contenders were standing out, while the Mammoth were just chugging along at a steady pace. While the core lacks playoff experience, they have the talent and veteran leadership that make a Cinderella run possible.

However, the Golden Knights have been white-hot since Tortorella came aboard.

The scoring and goaltending woes that plagued the season seem to have been answered, and the team is at their highest point confidence-wise this season. Several members of the 2023 Cup-winning core such as Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore are all still kicking around, and that battle-tested group is hitting their stride at the exact right time.

If the Golden Knights can find a way to slow down the Mammoth’s exciting youth, they should be able to keep this series under their control.

Golden Knights in six games.