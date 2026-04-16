NHL Best Bets Today: Expert April 16 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

It’s the final week of the NHL’s 2025-26 season, and there’s still plenty on the line. Division winners have been settled, and virtually every playoff matchup is known. The last thing to sort out is which team gets home-ice advantage in the first-round Pacific Division series. By the end of the night, we shift our focus to the playoffs.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

Check out our NHL best bets for April 16!

Where to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers

Stadium: Rogers Place

Location: Edmonton, AB

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Betting Odds

Spread: VAN +1.5 (+110) | EDM -1.5 (-130)

Total: Over 6.5 (-120) | Under (+100)

(-120) | Under (+100) Moneyline: VAN +250 | EDM -300

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Kalshi Odds

Chance: VAN 27% | EDM 73%

VAN 27% | EDM 73% Spread: EDM -1.5 Yes 54¢ | No 48¢

EDM -1.5 Yes 54¢ | No 48¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 54¢ | No 47¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

A couple of weeks ago, the Edmonton Oilers controlled their own destiny in the Pacific Division. They had a four-point cushion over the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks, positioned to win their first division title since 1986-87. Four losses in five games later, Edmonton desperately needs a win over the Vancouver Canucks to assure itself home ice advantage in the first round of the NHL Playoffs.

Injuries have been a limiting factor for the Oilers, but reinforcements are on the way. Zach Hyman is expected to return to the lineup in the regular season finale, and Leon Draisaitl returned to practice this week. It’s unlikely that Draisaitl is on the ice ahead of the playoffs, but Hyman’s return will benefit Connor McDavid, with some of the other forwards slotting into more natural roles.

At this point, the Oilers need all the help they can get. They have averaged a paltry 7.6 high-danger chances per game over their previous five contests, netting just three goals at five-on-five over their last three. That puts them at a disadvantage against a Canucks squad that is firing on all cylinders.

Vancouver is riding a three-game winning streak into the regular season finale. Their increased scoring has been facilitated by a slight bump in production, with the Nucks going north of 10 quality chances in two of four. Not known for their defensive prowess, the Oilers could have trouble preventing scoring at home.

Edmonton is still short on firepower, while the Canucks are extracting maximum value over their past few games. Edmonton desperately needs a point, but we’re not convinced they’ll escape with the win at home. We’re betting this one gets sorted out in overtime.

Best Bet: 60-Minute Tie +375

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Where to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs Nashville Predators

Stadium: Bridgestone Arena

Location: Nashville, TN

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 8:0 0 p.m. ET

Anaheim Ducks vs Nashville Predators Betting Odds

Spread: ANA -1.5 (+200) | NSH +1.5 (-275)

Total: Over 6.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: ANA -115 | NSH -105

Anaheim Ducks vs Nashville Predators Kalshi Odds

Chance: ANA 49% | NSH 51%

ANA 49% | NSH 51% Spread: NSH -1.5 Yes 30¢ | No 72¢

NSH -1.5 Yes 30¢ | No 72¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 50¢ | No 51¢

The Anaheim Ducks are clinging to hopes of usurping the Oilers in the Pacific Division standings. A win, coupled with an Oilers regulation loss, would allow the upstart Ducks to settle in at home for their first two playoff games since 2018. They can’t control what happens in Edmonton, but we expect them to take care of business against the Nashville Predators.

Analytically, the Ducks have been one of the best teams in the league to close out the campaign. Anaheim has outplayed its opponents in five straight, generating a 59.7% expected goals-for rating. Despite their analytics success, the playoff-bound Ducks have faltered. They have compiled a 1-3-1 record over that stretch, with an actual goals-for rating over 40.0%. Naturally, that points toward immediate correction in the short term.

The Preds have been stuck in their own correction pattern of late, albeit taking them in the opposite direction. The recently eliminated playoff contenders had overachieved relative to production metrics. From March 17 to April 2, Nashville went 6-3-0 while putting up an actual goals-for rating (51.3%) significantly higher than expected (45.7%). As expected, they have come back down to earth more recently, dropping three of their last six.

Nashville’s season comes to an unceremonious conclusion tonight, and we predict its slide continues. We’re getting a piece of the Ducks at a short moneyline price.

Best Bet: Ducks -115

Where to Watch San Jose Sharks vs Winnipeg Jets

Stadium: Canada Life Centre

Location: Winnipeg, MB

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 8:0 0 p.m. ET

San Jose Sharks vs Winnipeg Jets Betting Odds

Spread: SJS +1.5 (-175) | WPG -1.5 (+145)

Total: Over 6.5 (+110) | Under (-130)

(+110) | Under (-130) Moneyline: SJS +140 | WPG -165

San Jose Sharks vs Winnipeg Jets Kalshi Odds

Chance: SJS 41% | WPG 59%

SJS 41% | WPG 59% Spread: WPG -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 63¢

WPG -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 63¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢

Close but no cigar sums up the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks’ seasons. Both teams were in postseason contention late, coming short when it mattered most. The season can only end in a moral victory for one of these teams, and we give the edge to the Jets.

The Sharks are skating on the second night of a back-to-back amid diminished offensive output. They have been held to one goal at five-on-five in four of their last five, with decreased offensive production. San Jose put up just five high-danger chances last time out, marking the third time in five games that has happened. Moreover, opponents have eclipsed 10 quality opportunities in five straight, tilting the ice in Winnipeg’s favor.

The Jets’ offense has been a little stagnant, as well. However, we’ve seen a slight uptick in their production metrics more recently. Winnipeg has eclipsed double-digit high-danger attempts in two of four, albeit without the corresponding increase in scoring. They’ve recorded six goals at five-on-five, below their expected total of 8.5. We should see a spike in scoring as they take on a tired Sharks’ team.

The Jets are poised to end the campaign with a home win over the Sharks. At the current betting prices, we see an edge in backing the hosts in this one.

Best Bet: Jets -165

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for April 16, 2026

VAN-EDM 60-Minute Tie +375

Ducks -115

Jets -165

We’re forecasting a chalky end to the regular season. We’re backing the Ducks and Jets as favorites and predicting the Oilers vs. Canucks game will be decided in overtime.

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