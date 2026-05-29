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NHL · 6 hours ago

TST Best Bets: May 29, 2026

Timothy Hessen

Host · Writer

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After stealing Game 1 against the Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes, the Montreal Canadiens suddenly are playing for their playoff lives on Friday night after dropping three straight. 

Despite an overwhelming disadvantage in shots on goal, the Canadiens squeaked into overtime in Games 2 and 3 before ultimately losing in sudden death. 

However, in Game 4, with Montreal at home, Carolina made a major statement, routing the Canadiens 4-0 to take a commanding 3-1 lead. 

With the Vegas Golden Knights already having punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals, can the Hurricanes join them on Friday night, or will the Canadiens be able to force a Game 6 in Montreal?

First Pick: Carolina Hurricanes vs.  Montreal Canadiens – Under 5.5 goals 

Rundown: The only guarantee in this series is that the Canadiens are not going to get enough shots on goal to beat the Hurricanes in anything but a defensive battle. 

Over the last three games, Carolina has more than doubled Montreal’s shots on goal with a 108-43 advantage. 

After Game 4’s blowout in favor of Carolina, Montreal’s offensive ineptitude has gone from bad to historically bad. 

The Canadiens are the first team in NHL history to record less than 18 shots in three consecutive playoff games. 

With a clear ceiling on the Canadiens’ scoring, the only Game 5 avoids being a low-scoring contest is through a Hurricanes’ offensive flurry. 

Expect Montreal’s defense to at least limit Carolina enough to keep Game 5 from hitting the over. 

Second Pick: Montreal Canadiens +1.5 over Carolina Hurricanes

May 27, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) scores an empty net goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre.

Rundown: This is a difficult spot here to back the Canadiens after the way they were dominated in Game 4. 

However, Montreal has forced overtime twice in this series, and with how low-scoring these Eastern Conference Finals have been, backing Carolina at -1.5 is simply too steep. 

While the Hurricanes should be expected to close out this series, this is a kitchen sink game for the Canadiens, who will likely force a tight defensive game that could even go to overtime, which would guarantee a Montreal cover. 

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 29 7:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CHC

CHC

-1.5

-130

O 7.5

STL

STL

+1.5

+110

U 7.5

May 29 7:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DET

DET

-1.5

-108

O 8.5

CWS

CWS

+1.5

-108

U 8.5

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