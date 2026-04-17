Road to the Stanley Cup: Predicting the 2025-26 NHL Playoffs Bracket

Round 1: Los Angeles Kings vs Colorado Avalanche

Series Odds:

Colorado Avalanche -530 | Los Angeles Kings +390

Stanley Cup Odds:

Colorado Avalanche +320 | Los Angeles Kings +5500

Schedule:

Game 1: LAK @ COL - Sunday, April 19, 3 pm ET

Game 2: LAK @ COL - Tuesday, April 21, 10 pm ET

Game 3: COL @ LAK - Thursday, April 23, 10 pm ET

Game 4: COL @ LAK - Sunday, April 26, 4:30 pm ET

Game 5 (if necessary): LAK @ COL - Wednesday, April 29, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): COL @ LAK - Friday, May 1, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): LAK @ COL - Sunday, May 3, TBD

The Colorado Avalanche embark on their playoff foray as the odds-on favorite to hoist the Stanley Cup. Still, their first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Kings won't be as easy as the betting odds imply. The Kings have looked like a different team with Artemi Panarin in the lineup. Moreover, the Avs' playoff resume is a little underwhelming. We're predicting a massive upset in Round 1.

Predicted Winner: Los Angeles Kings +390