Road to the Stanley Cup: Predicting the 2025-26 NHL Playoffs Bracket

Series Odds:
Pittsburgh Penguins -152 | Philadelphia Flyers +126
Stanley Cup Odds:
Pittsburgh Penguins +3000 | Philadelphia Flyers +500
Schedule:
Game 1: PHI @ PIT - Saturday, April 18, 8 pm ET
Game 2: PHI @ PIT - Monday, April 20, 7 pm ET
Game 3: PIT @ PHI - Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm ET
Game 4: PIT @ PHI - Saturday, April 25, 8 pm ET
Game 5 (if necessary): PHI @ PIT - Monday, April 27, TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): PIT @ PHI - Wednesday, April 29, TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): PHI @ PIT - Saturday, May 2, TBD
Nothing matches the intensity of a playoff rivalry showdown. Bettors, fans, and even the most casual observers will want to tune in when the Pittsburgh Penguins get down to business against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Pens' core hasn't run out of steam just yet, and we're predicting a convincing series win in the Battle of Pennsylvania.
Predicted Winner: Pittsburgh Penguins -152