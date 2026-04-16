TST NHL Best Bets: April 16, 2026

The NHL season wraps up today as contending teams will grind for the best postseason matchups possible. While the first round of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket is now set, the second and third seeds in the Pacific Division out West have yet to be finalized. The Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings are the few squads still looking to have their seeding decided.

First Pick: Ducks Over 6.5 Goals

Rundown: The Anaheim Ducks (42-33-6) conclude their season against the Nashville Predators (38-33-10) at Bridgestone Arena.

Coming off a narrow 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday, Anaheim enters today’s contest looking to regroup as they have their sights set on securing the No. 2 seed in the Pacific. Center Mason McTavish scored both goals for Anaheim, once on a power play during the first period and again on a tip-in as the clock in the third winded down to 45 seconds. Goalie Lukas Dostal finding his poise in the net again is key to the Ducks’ chances after he conceded all three goals.

Meanwhile, the Predators will sit out this year’s postseason following Monday’s 3-2 loss to San José. Nonetheless, they will not hope to end their season passively. A win today could keep the Ducks in the Pacific’s No. 3 seed and cement Edmonton’s place just below the Golden Knights.

With Anaheim eyeing a deep postseason run, expect them to step on the gas during the day that it matters most.

Second Pick: Kings Moneyline

Rundown: The Los Angeles Kings (35-26-20) cap off their season against the Calgary Flames (33-39-9) at Scotiabank Saddledome.

As with Anaheim, the Kings enter their season finale in a heated competition for the top-two remaining spots in the Pacific. In a slim 4-3 loss to the lesser Vancouver on Tuesday, Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere each tallied one goal and one assist. Adrian Kempe followed with a snap shot for the team’s third goal. Defensively, goalie Darcy Kuemper thwarted 21 shots, but his efforts proved insufficient as the Canucks’ Jake DeBrusk inflicted the dagger 2:58 into overtime.

On the other hand, Calgary will miss the playoffs after they lost to Dallas in overtime, 4-3, nine days prior. In tonight’s matchup, they will hope to play spoiler against the Kings’ efforts to climb up from the No. 4 spot in the Pacific. Left winger Blake Coleman and goalie Dustin Wolf will aim to end their seasons on a high note after the former scored his 20th goal for the squad against Colorado while the latter stopped 36 shots.

With L.A. looking to redeem themselves from a humiliating defeat, expect them to unleash their full fury on the Flames.