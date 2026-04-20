NHL Best Bets Today: Expert April 20 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

Three seconds into the NHL’s 2025-26 postseason, a fight broke out. To the casual observer, it might seem insignificant. But true hockey fans know this is the tone to expect throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Teams lay it all on the line, night after night, hoping for a chance to lift hockey’s Holy Grail.

We’re walking this path nightly, offering our safe-betting advice for all the action.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

Check out our Stanley Cup Playoff best bets for April 20!

Where to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers

Stadium: Rogers Place

Location: Edmonton, AB

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers Betting Odds

Spread: ANA +1.5 (-155) | EDM -1.5 (+130)

Total: Over 6.5 (-130) | Under (+110)

(-130) | Under (+110) Moneyline: ANA +150 | EDM -175

Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers Kalshi Odds

Chance: ANA 39% | EDM 63%

ANA 39% | EDM 63% Spread: EDM -1.5 Yes 41¢ | No 61¢

EDM -1.5 Yes 41¢ | No 61¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 56¢ | No 46¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

Timing is everything, and the Edmonton Oilers are synchronizing when it matters most. Injuries cost the Oilers a shot at the Pacific Division title, but they’re setting their sights on a loftier goal. Their path to a third straight Stanley Cup Final starts with a first-round clash versus the Anaheim Ducks.

It’s yet to be confirmed, but all signs point to Leon Draisaitl returning to Edmonton’s lineup in Game 1. The former Hart Trophy winner has been skating with his usual linemates over the past few days and appears to be operating at full capacity. Draisaitl’s presence should help the Oilers maintain their recent uptick in production.

There were a few lean games without Draisaitl or Zach Hyman, but the Oilers have turned on the jets of late. Over their last three games, they’re up to 27.3 scoring and 10.3 high-danger chances per game. While they were held to just one goal at five-on-five through their first two games, the Oilers tallied six in the regular season finale, with three of those coming at five-on-five. The floodgates will stay open as output balances with production over the coming games.

Considering their recent play, the Ducks won’t be scared away from trading chances with the hosts. Anaheim has eclipsed 10 high-danger chances in 11 of its last 13, averaging a healthy 12.2 opportunities per game over that stretch. More importantly, that has translated to tangible increases in scoring, with the Ducks potting 16 across their previous four.

These teams met at the end of March, combining for 50 scoring and 23 high-danger chances. Expect more of the same in what should quickly turn into a track meet. We’re getting a piece of the over in this one.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 -130

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Where to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Stadium: PPG Paints Arena

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:0 0 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Betting Odds

Spread: PHI +1.5 (-190) | PIT -1.5 (+160)

Total: Over 6.5 (+110) | Under (-130)

(+110) | Under (-130) Moneyline: PHI +130 | PIT -150

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Kalshi Odds

Chance: PHI 43% | PIT 58%

PHI 43% | PIT 58% Spread: PIT -1.5 Yes 37¢ | No 65¢

PIT -1.5 Yes 37¢ | No 65¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 46¢ | No 56¢

Even after they systematically dispatched their intra-state rivals in the series opener, the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t getting the betting respect they deserve. Philadelphia enters Game 2 versus the Pittsburgh Penguins as plus-money underdogs, but we think this will be closer than the betting line implies.

The Flyers gave the Pens the business end of the stick in Game 1. Philadelphia held Pittsburgh to a minuscule 13 scoring and five high-danger chances. Moreover, they outchanced their opponents in both categories, tilting the expected goals-for rating in their direction. In the end, the Flyers posted a mighty 60.0 eGF percentage, illustrating their dominance at both ends of the ice.

The Penguins’ lackluster Game 1 performance perpetuated a dismal end to the regular season. Pittsburgh has been outplayed in four straight and seven of nine, accumulating an unflattering 47.6% expected goals-for rating. Defensive play has been a primary concern, but as we saw on Saturday, the Pens’ offense was unable to penetrate the Flyers’ defensive shell.

The Penguins have their work cut out for them in their opening round clash versus the Flyers, and they’re getting too much credit in tonight’s pivotal Game 2. Philadelphia might not be able to stake itself to a 2-0 series lead, but the Flyers will make Pittsburgh work for it. This one appears destined for overtime.

Best Bet: 60-Minute Tie +320

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for April 20, 2026

ANA-EDM Over 6.5 -130

PHI-PIT 60-Minute Tie +320

The intensity gets ratcheted up the further we drove into the postseason. Monday’s action should lead us another step down that path. We’re taking the over in the series opener between the Oilers and the Ducks, and overtime between the Flyers and the Penguins.

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