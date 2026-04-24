NHL Best Bets Today: Expert April 24 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

Three seconds into the NHL’s 2025-26 postseason, a fight broke out. To the casual observer, it might seem insignificant. But true hockey fans know this is the tone to expect throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Teams lay it all on the line, night after night, hoping for a chance to lift hockey’s Holy Grail.

We’re walking this path nightly, offering our sage betting advice for all the action.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

Check out our Stanley Cup Playoff best bets for April 24!

Where to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks

Stadium: Honda Center

Location: Anaheim, CA

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 10:0 0 p.m. ET

Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks Betting Odds

Spread: EDM -1.5 (+175) | ANA +1.5 (-225)

Total: Over 6.5 (-155) | Under (+125)

(-155) | Under (+125) Moneyline: EDM -130 | ANA +110

Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks Kalshi Odds

Chance: EDM 55% | ANA 46%

EDM 55% | ANA 46% Spread: EDM -1.5 Yes 35¢ | No 66¢

EDM -1.5 Yes 35¢ | No 66¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 60¢ | No 41¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

Goals have been flowing naturally between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks. Through two games, these Pacific Division foes have combined for 17 goals, prompting a massive shift in the total heading into Friday’s pivotal Game 3. Still, a closer look at the metrics and review of the recent play support that this one is primed to stay under the total.

Connor McDavid governs Edmonton’s play. As it stands, the Oilers’ captain isn’t delivering. McDavid was held pointless in the first two playoff games and was single-handedly responsible for the Ducks’ game-winning goal on Wednesday night. Moreover, Edmonton’s offensive production hasn’t been up to snuff. The Oilers have totaled just 18 high-danger and 43 scoring chances this series, and have gotten a few lucky bounces on several of their tallies.

With their powerplay completely contained, we’re not anticipating a strong offensive showing as they embark on their first road trip of the postseason.

The Ducks can’t boast of any offensive success either. While they were victorious in Game 2, the Ducks were once again outplayed on the road. In total, they have put up 15 high-danger chances, recording seven in Game 1 and eight last time out. More concerningly, Anaheim has been outchaned in both games and has produced a below-average expected goals-for rating. While they have recorded nine goals in two games, the Ducks are ahead of expected scoring, with only four of those goals coming at five-on-five.

The betting market is firm on the over, but our analysis supports otherwise. Neither team is gaining any offensive traction, and both defenses should shine again on Friday night. We are taking a stance on the under in this one, taking +125 on fewer than seven goals.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 +125

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Where to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens

Stadium: Bell Centre

Location: Montreal, QC

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 7:0 0 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens Betting Odds

Spread: TB -1.5 (+190) | MTL +1.5 (-265)

Total: Over 5.5 (-130) | Under (+110)

(-130) | Under (+110) Moneyline: TB -125 | MTL +105

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens Kalshi Odds

Chance: TB 53% | MTL 48%

TB 53% | MTL 48% Spread: TB -1.5 Yes 30¢ | No 71¢

TB -1.5 Yes 30¢ | No 71¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 56¢ | No 45¢

The Tampa Bay Lightning have bitten off more than they could chew with the Montreal Canadiens. Heavy favorites at the outset of the series, the Bolts have pushed to overtime in each of the first two games. With the Habs settling into their unforgiving stadium, we predict Tampa Bay will face an even more challenging experience taking the lead in their first-round postseason matchup.

Montreal’s assertive play is captured in the underlying metrics. The Habs posted a wild 62.7% expected goals-for rating in the series opener, outchancing the Lightning 8-1 in high-danger chances and 15-11 in scoring chances. They maintained that advantage in Game 2, producing 10 quality chances to Tampa Bay’s six. Martin St. Louis can deploy his line-matching strategy at home, ensuring his team maintains that advantage in Game 3.

Victor Hedman’s absence has had a profound impact on Tampa Bay’s play, and Andrei Vasilevskiy hasn’t been the typical playoff stalwart we expect. With Hedman out of the lineup, Montreal has had no problem controlling play in the Bolts’ end. Vasilevskiy played better in Game 2, but his 87.0% playoff save percentage doesn’t inspire much confidence. The Russian netminder stumbled at the end of the regular season, and he’s clearly not the difference-maker the Lightning need him to be.

Montreal is getting no credit for its elite play against the Lightning. The Habs have skated circles around the Bolts in Tampa, an advantage that looks even more spectacular at home. We’re high on the Canadiens in their first home playoff game since 2021, and we expect them to deliver a convincing victory for Le Bleu, Blanc, et Rouge faithful.

Best Bet: Canadiens +105

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for April 24, 2026

EDM-ANA Under 6.5 +125

Canadiens +105

We’re heading into the weekend with two plays in our daily NHL betting guide. We’re backing the Canadiens to upset the Lightning in Game 3, with the Oilers and Ducks skating to a low-scoring game in Anaheim.

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