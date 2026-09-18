Connelly looks to take next step in his career

LAS VEGAS — There aren’t a lot of openings on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster. But if you’re a forward who can put the puck in the net, there just might be room for you to earn a sweater at the end of the month.



If you’re Trevor Connelly, this is your chance to do just that.

The 20-year-old from Tustin, Calif., will be given every opportunity to skate in Vegas rather than Henderson, where he has played the last two seasons with the Silver Knights. He knows the window to make a lasting impression is a small one so he has to do what is required to stick.

“I think the important thing is to play my game, work hard and fit in,” he said as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Kings Saturday at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. “Don’t try to do too much or too little. Just be myself.

“It’s an adjustment, they do things faster at this level but everyone has been helpful, giving me little tips and advice, which I appreciate.”

The team’s first-round pick at No. 19 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, Connelly has put up good numbers in his first two years as a pro. Last season, he had 14 goals and 35 assists in 46 games for the Silver Knights, helping Henderson make the Calder Cup playoffs. In the six postseason games, Connelly averaged a point a game (1 goal, 5 assists).

He amassed those numbers playing for Ryan Craig, who is now the Golden Knights’ head coach. He’s familiar with Connelly and that can only help Connelly’s chances of being an NHLer.

“Trevor has a skillset that not many people in our organization has,” Craig said. “He’ll get the first crack at that spot and we’ll see how it goes.”

Connelly said his familiarity with Craig works in his favor.

“Me and Craiger have a really good relationship,” he said. “He’s an incredible person so it definitely helps.”

Coinnelly is expected to be in the lineup against the Kings though Craig said Friday that he’ll announce his lineup Saturday morning. But his season got off to a big of a rocky start a week ago at the Rookie Faceoff event in San Jose when he got hit from behind against Utah and went face-first into the boards. He took a couple of stitches to his cheek and didn’t play the following day against Colorado. But the fact Connelly was back on the ice Thursday when training camp opened was a good sign.

He has battled injuries in each of the last two years. His freshman season at Providence was cut short by a lower body injury that came during a non-contact play. He left school to turn pro and last year, he missed 16 games with a lower body injury. To try and increase his durability, he spent the summer in town working on getting bigger and stronger. He has added weight and strength and says he noticed the difference when on the ice.

“Definitely,” he said. “I feel stronger. i did a lot of eating and spent a lot of time in the weight room strengthening my legs.”

Craig had Connelly skating with veteran center Tomas Hertl and winger Victor Olofsson on what would theoretically be Vegas’ third line. Whether he remains there will be determined on how he plays. He’ll likely participate in all four preseason games because it’s important to see what he can do against NHL competition.

“With it being my first camp, having those guys talk to me between drills and stuff helps a lot,” Connelly said. “I’m just trying to be a sponge around these guys and listen and learn from them.”

And if Connelly doesn’t make the opening night roster for Vegas and winds up back in Henderson, it’s not the end of the world. At 20 years old, time is on his side. And the likelihood is he’d be one of the first call-ups in the event of an injury.

Of course, he needs to stay healthy himself. That’s first and foremost in his quest to make it to the NHL.