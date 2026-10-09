DAZN makes LA Kings part of bigger regional sports vision

NEW YORK— DAZN’s new streaming partnership with the Los Angeles Kings gives fans another way to follow their team without a traditional television subscription. For the London-based sports platform, it also provides a foothold in a market where the company hopes to build a much larger presence.

As the NBA and NHL move into their 2026-27 seasons, DAZN is expanding beyond its established business in combat sports, soccer and international distribution. Over the past six months, it has acquired local rights to 19 teams across MLB, the NBA, NHL and WNBA, a collection that includes the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers alongside the defending NBA champion New York Knicks, runner-up San Antonio Spurs and Yankees.

DAZN executives told The Sporting Tribune they intend to grow that portfolio. In Southern California, the Kings represent a starting point for a strategy built around bringing more teams, programming and viewing options into one destination.

“Anywhere you can get multiple teams in the same footprint, there’s a benefit to that,” said Zander Berlinski, DAZN’s senior vice president of strategy and business development. “There’s a consumer benefit from a singular place to watch the teams you’re most likely fans of. There’s a business benefit from everywhere from subscriptions to ad sales to economies of scale.”

For Kings fans, that strategy begins with a partnership announced last month between DAZN and Angels Broadcast Television. DAZN is the exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home for available local Kings games beginning this season, while ABTV continues to carry the team through participating cable and satellite providers.

The streaming package includes locally broadcast regular-season games and first-round Stanley Cup playoff games within the Kings’ home television territory, which includes Southern California and Hawaii. Nationally exclusive games are excluded.

Subscribers also receive ABTV’s pregame and postgame coverage and original programming, with access through connected televisions, mobile devices, tablets and web browsers.

“We are excited to be partnered with ABTV and DAZN to give Kings fans multiple ways to watch and enjoy Kings hockey this season,” Kings president Luc Robitaille said in the partnership announcement. “Whether you’re tuning in on cable or streaming with DAZN, our fans will have more access than ever to follow this team all year long.”

The standard Kings package costs $129.99 for the season or $19.99 monthly and includes two simultaneous streams in one location, plus downloads. The Ultimate package costs $149.99 for the season or $24.99 monthly and includes five streams across two locations, multiview, downloads, alternate angles and feeds, a one-time 10% discount at the Team LA Store and two complimentary tickets to select games.

Where supported, fans whose television packages include ABTV may also be able to sign into the DAZN app with their provider credentials. That gives the service a role for existing cable customers as well as those purchasing a standalone streaming subscription.

Berlinski said broad availability is central to the company’s approach, particularly as fans adjust to another change in how they find their local teams.

“We have a team that is dedicated to maximizing distribution and providing fans with the best viewing experience,” Berlinski said. “DAZN is available on every screen with an internet connection, and we have more than 100 distribution partners, from smart TVs and streaming devices to game consoles and web browsers, and we’re even integrated into smart cable set-top boxes.”

The company sees opportunities to expand its Southern California presence, including a potential relationship with the Angels. Asked about the baseball club, Berlinski expressed interest but did not announce an agreement.

“We’d love to work with the Angels,” he said. “They’re an amazing organization.”

Berlinski said DAZN hopes to bring more baseball teams aboard by the start of next season while continuing discussions across other leagues. Adding teams in markets it already serves is part of how the company evaluates those opportunities.

The 19-team local rights portfolio is one portion of DAZN’s broader business. Berlinski said the company also provides technology that powers independently operated team streaming services, including the Vegas Golden Knights’ app. Across those different business models, DAZN’s portfolio encompasses more than 30 teams.

Walker Jacobs, DAZN’s U.S. president and chief revenue officer, said the company wants those relationships to offer more than a place to watch games.

“From standalone subscriptions, flexible plans, and availability on multiple screens to dedicated team hubs and ticketing and merchandise offers, we have built the ultimate fan zone experience,” Jacobs said. “You can also bet we’re going to be adding enhancements throughout the season.”

Berlinski said that includes working with teams to make their own programming available, developing additional original shows and expanding editorial coverage. The goal is to give fans reasons to return between games, with content that reflects the teams they follow.

For now, the immediate test in Southern California is the Kings: making their games accessible, explaining the subscription options and delivering coverage throughout the season. But DAZN’s ambitions extend beyond one team and one winter.

“As we look to expand, some of our sort of analysis on where we should focus first is how do we expand potential opportunities to make our current markets even bigger,” Berlinski said. “So yeah, very much interested and continue to have conversations with a number of people around the space.”