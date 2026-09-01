Ducks to retire Getzlaf's No. 15 on Jan. 30





ANAHEIM, Calif. – Teemu Selanne’s No. 8, Paul Kariya’s No. 9 and Scott Niedermayer’s No. 27 will finally be getting some company in the Honda Center rafters.

The Anaheim Ducks will retire former captain Ryan Getzlaf’s No. 15 on Jan. 30, 2027 against the Nashville Predators as part of the team’s 20th anniversary celebration of their 2007 Stanley Cup championship.

The Ducks will honor that 2007 Stanley Cup championship team two days earlier for a Legacy Night on Jan. 28 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Ryan Getzlaf’s impact on the Ducks will be felt for generations to come,” Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli said in a statement. “While no player in club history played more games or scored more points, it’s his leadership, championship DNA and community contributions we will remember most. He’s a legacy player who rightfully will have his jersey hung alongside Teemu Selanne, Paul Kariya and Scott Niedermayer at Honda Center.”

Getzlaf retired in 2022 having played all 1,150 games of his career in a Ducks uniform (a franchise record) and as its longest-serving captain with 12 seasons donning the “C” on his sweater.

The Regina, Saskatchewan native is the franchise’s all-time regular season leader points (1,013) and all-time playoffs leader in games (125), points (120) and assists (83), including leading the 2007 Stanley Cup champion Ducks in points.

“My family and I are so grateful to the Samuelis and the Ducks organization for this incredible honor,” Getzlaf said in a statement. “None of this would be possible without all the amazing teammates, coaches and support staff I had in my career. I thank them all and can’t wait to celebrate in front of our great fans in January.”

A call that Getz will remember for the rest of his life pic.twitter.com/VwOCXTmQQv — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 1, 2026

Getzlaf is a prime candidate for the Hockey Hall of Fame, despite not being selected in his first two years of eligibility. With a Stanley Cup, two Olympic gold medals, a World Cup and World Junior championship on his resume, he is considered a top candidate for the 2027 Hall of Fame class.

Among his contemporaries, Getzlaf recorded the fifth-most assists and seventh-most points in the salary cap era, and his time with the Ducks fueled an unprecedented run of success in team history.

Anaheim made the playoffs in 11 of his first 13 seasons with five consecutive Pacific Division championships from 2013-17 and two more Western Conference Finals appearances in 2015 and 2017.

The current Ducks made their first Stanley Cup playoff appearance since 2018 last season and won their first playoff series in nine years.