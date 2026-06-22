ESPN’s 2026 NHL Mock Draft First Round: Picks 1-16

9. Florida Panthers
Alberts Smits NHL Draft Profile
- Position: Defenseman
- 2025-26 Team: Jukurit
- League: Liiga
Alberts Smits ESPN Draft Data
- Big Board Rank: 18
- NHL ceiling: Top four
- NHL floor: Depth defenseman
- Most likely tier: Middle pair
Statistical comparable: Ryan Pulock
Smits has surged up draft boards for good reason. The 6-foot-4 Latvian rearguard logged an incredibly mature season playing against grown men in both Liiga and the DEL, giving the Panthers a physically imposing, high-floor defensive presence they can count on.
"I would trade down from this pick, and I think it is more likely than not that the Panthers do so. But if they do keep it, the need for a building block on the blue line who fits the mold of big, mobile, and competitive is present for Florida." — Kryshak