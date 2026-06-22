ESPN’s 2026 NHL Mock Draft First Round: Picks 1-16

16. Washington Capitals

Oliver Suvanto NHL Draft Profile

Position: Center

Center 2025-26 Team: Tappara

Tappara League: Liiga

Oliver Suvanto ESPN Draft Data

Big Board Rank: 12

12 NHL ceiling: Middle six

Middle six NHL floor: Fourth line

Fourth line Most likely tier: Third line

Statistical comparable: Eetu Luostarinen

Skipping the junior ranks to play a full Liiga season as a teenager, the 6-foot-3 Finnish center offers the Capitals an incredibly mature, defensive-minded presence who excels at winning grueling battles along the boards.

"The Capitals haven't taken a center in the first round in years, and there is a need for one in their prospect pool." — Kryshak