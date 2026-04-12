Forsberg, Panarin lift Kings past Oilers in Kopitar’s final regular season home game

In the 758th and final regular-season home game in the illustrious 20-year career of captain Anze Kopitar, the Los Angeles Kings defeated the first-place Edmonton Oilers, 1-0, Saturday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena.

In the biggest game of the season, Anton Forsberg turned in a gem. The 33-year-old made his second consecutive start in the crease for LA and pitched a 27-save shutout, marking his third of the season – matching a career high.

“He’s been solid throughout the year, he’s winning us games," Kopitar said.

Kopitar’s two decades of dominance have led to the 38-year-old becoming the all-time leader in nearly every category in the history of the venue, including goals (226), assists (471), points (697), plus/minus (+111), power play goals (68), and game-winning goals (39). This afternoon’s game against the Oilers also marked Kopitar’s 1,518th career regular-season appearance, the 23rd-most in NHL history. The veteran tied Ray Bourque of the Boston Bruins for the 7th-most games played with a single franchise.

Kopitar, who is one of the most beloved players in LA Kings history, skated back onto the ice after the game to give a heartfelt message in what could potentially be his last game at Crypto.com Arena.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much," Kopitar said. “This has been my home for 20 years."

Forsberg’s shutout effort signified one of his finest performances of the season, considering the Edmonton’s elite offensive attack. LA executed in the defensive zone and prevented the league-leader in points (133) from beating them.

“If you can hold him off, you have a chance," interim head coach D.J. Smith said.

With the win and a 2-1 victory by the Nashville Predators over the Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles’ lead for final Western Conference wild-card spot remains just one point.

Stringing together victories has been a struggle for LA throughout the season, however, they seem to be hitting their stride with a postseason spot on the line.

“When the chips are on the line, you got to make plays and we’ve been finding a way to do it, Smith said."

Artemi Paranin had the lone goal of the game, striping the puck from Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard and burying his 28th goal of the season on an uncontested breakaway. The goal would be his ninth career score against Edmonton and his first as a member of the Los Angeles Kings.

Defenseman Cody Ceci made the play of the game, diving into the crease to swat away what would have been a game-tying goal in the first period.

WHAT A SAVE BY CODY CECI!!! pic.twitter.com/nOVGMRJ6Wy — NHL (@NHL) April 11, 2026

Since Smith took over the duties behind the bench back in the early March, there has been a major shift in the lockeroom and it has translated to better play on the ice.

“The group has more energy, it’s hard not to notice", Forsberg said. “It feels like guys are listening to him."

While LA has its eyes on clinching a playoff berth, a top-three spot in the Pacific Division is not out of the question. The Kings now sit just two points back of the Vegas Golden Knights (89) and the Anaheim Ducks (89) and three points back of the division-leading Edmonton Oilers (90) with three games left on the slate.

Los Angeles wraps up the seven-game homestand with a record of 5-1-1 and secured 11 of out of a possible 14 points.

“We’re set up pretty well right now, but there’s more business to take care of," Kopitar said.

Los Angeles concludes the season with three road games, all against Pacific Division opponents. The magic number for Los Angeles to clinch a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive season is four.

Smith highlighted two key factors that will dictate if the Kings can make one final push and clinch a postseason berth in Kopitar’s final season.

“Urgency and focus."