Get to know the recent depth signings of the Vegas Golden Knights

The roster for the Vegas Golden Knights heading into the 2026-27 season is beginning to take shape.

Rasmus Andersson, Jeremy Lauzon and Dylan Coghlan have all returned to keep the defensive corps largely intact from last season’s Stanley Cup Finals run. Gone are Kaedan Korczak, Keegan Kolesar and a decent chunk of the forward depth, but in its place is Parker Wotherspoon, extensions to Tanner Laczynski and Jonas Rondbjerg and the return of Victor Olofsson. There is even space for at least one more decent move, assuming the plan for the Golden Knights is to reach hockey’s promised land once again.

However, all of these players mentioned are known quantities, at least to some degree.

Outside of those moves, the Golden Knights made a sizable number of depth signings that can impact the organization in one way or another. Some names involve players who have set roles at the NHL level, others have potential that has never been seen through all the way and more are young players toiling in the minors just waiting for the chance to make it to the big leagues.

Even if these players do not jump off the page at first glance, there is always the chance that one forces their way into the picture this season. After all, for every Trevor Connelly that fans monitor closely in anticipation of his NHL debut, there is always a Braedan Bowman or Kai Uchacz that emerges as a surprising contributor.

Will any of the players quietly signed by Vegas on the first day of free agency wind up making a similar impact? Well, dear reader, here is a breakdown of just how these players ended up in Sin City.

Marc Gatcomb, Forward

Out of all of the depth signings listed here, Gatcomb stands out as the one most likely to stick on the Opening Night roster.

After not receiving a qualifying offer from the New York Islanders on Monday’s deadline, Gatcomb went into unrestricted free agency. While the 26-year-old is not known for offensive production, he still packs a punch with 192 hits in just 49 games with the Islanders last season. The Golden Knights are in need of fourth-line wingers after the departures of Cole Smith and Keegan Kolesar on July 1, and Gatcomb fits the bill perfectly.

Raphael Lavoie, Forward

A Group 6 unrestricted free agent, Lavoie decided not to test his luck elsewhere and instead fight for his spot on a Golden Knights roster suddenly in need of some options on the bottom six.

While that first NHL point has proven elusive so far, Lavoie proved his worth with a point-per-game season down in Henderson. With Ryan Craig making the jump to Vegas, he understands what Lavoie is capable of and where in the lineup he slots best. Expect the 2019 second round pick to continue to get a cup of coffee or two at the NHL level, as well as get a huge reaction if the dam finally breaks.

Jakub Demek, Forward

Last season was a lost one for Demek, who missed all but four games due to injuries.

However, the 2023 fourth round pick had shown enough promise in his first two professional seasons to warrant receiving a qualifying offer. He now becomes a pet project for Joel Ward, who will undoubtedly seek to use Demek’s six-foot-four frame more liberally than before. If the physicality matches the size, Demek’s chances of one day cracking a NHL roster will increase.

Joe Fleming, Forward

A converted defenseman, Fleming’s modus operandi in Henderson has been simple: make the opponent miserable.

Fleming got the chance to stick at the AHL level and made his intentions clear with 158 penalty minutes. While it is unlikely Fleming will see NHL action, players such as Trevor Connelly have talked about how helpful he has been in getting younger players acclimated to professional hockey. That level of leadership likely earned Fleming another year with the organization, which he will likely be spending in Henderson.

Adam Ginning, Defenseman

A six-foot-three defenseman, Ginning fits the mold for what the Golden Knights typically look for in defenseman.

Spending four seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Ginning spent the majority of his time with their AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms. However, Ginning has gotten calls to the NHL in all four seasons, scoring a goal in 16 games with the Flyers. Expect a similar arrangement in Vegas, although the depth could make any call-ups a bit trickier to manage.

Ville Heinola, Defenseman

Pop quiz: who is the first player born in the 21st century to record both an NHL point and score an NHL goal?

That would be Heinola, who was selected by the Winnipeg Jets 20th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. Despite showing impressive offensive touch for a defenseman and smooth skating ability, the Jets often favored other blueliners and ran the risk of stunting the Finn’s development. Heinola was signed to a one-way deal, signifying that Vegas is interested in giving him NHL minutes if he proves himself; many will not be too shocked if he makes good on the opportunity.

Antti Tuomisto, Defenseman

A former national champion with the University of Denver, Tuomisto provided some intrigue with his offensive ability.

Despite having good numbers to back him up, Tuomisto was passed up by other prospects in the Detroit Red Wings’ pipeline. With Lukas Cormier potentially being with Vegas next season, Henderson currently lacks a true offensive presence on the blue line. If Tuomisto can fill that void at the AHL level, it might get a few eyes towards him if the NHL comes calling.