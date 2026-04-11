Golden Knights have chance to clinch playoff berth against Avalanche

It has taken longer than anticipated for the Vegas Golden Knights to reach this point, but better late than never.

On Saturday, for the first time this season, the Golden Knights look to clinch a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs in their final road game of the regular season against the Colorado Avalanche.

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Date: Saturday, April 11

Time: 5:00 pm PST

How To Watch: ESPN+, SCRIPPS

Radio: 1340 AM, 94.7 FM

There are multiple ways for the Golden Knights to make their way into the playoffs tonight, with the most obvious path being a straight victory in Colorado. Otherwise, it is relying on the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets (the latter of whom is up next back in Vegas on Monday) to falter. Having destiny in their own hands is a nice touch, but the Golden Knights would likely prefer to handle their own business and keep potential home-ice advantage for as long as they can.

Here is how the Golden Knights can guarantee their season continues past next week against the Avalanche (who will be wearing the Quebec Nordiques throwback jersey. Nice touch.)

Help me, help you

While the Golden Knights are fighting for their playoff spot, the Avalanche have total clarity over where they land in the Western Conference.

Due to a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, Colorado has officially sealed up the President’s Trophy for the most points this season. This gives them the freedom to rest players who are dealing with injury like defenseman Cale Makar, while the players on the ice can stay on cruise control in order to stay healthy for games that matter. If the Avalanche decide to take their foot off the gas, the Golden Knights will thank them for holding the door to the postseason open.

On the warpath

Since the calendar flipped to March, the Avalanche have been on a tear through the rest of the NHL.

The offense, lead by Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas, has been on a different level, including a power play that has ranked sixth in the NHL since March 1 with a 27.1 percent success rate. The defensive structure has also been impressive as of late, with only 51 goals surrendered in that same span (second-fewest in the league). Needless to say, even if the Avalanche have no incentive to keep ramping up the intensity, this will still be quite the challenge for the Golden Knights.

Get it together

With their fate in their hands, these final few games have to be when the Golden Knights get hot.

Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner have started to find their grooves as play drivers, while Pavel Dorofeyev still stands as the team’s leading finisher with 35 goals. The defense has also turned into threats offensively, lead by Rasmus Andersson with four goals in the last eight games. With the playoffs coming up, the Golden Knights need their best players to play at an elite level if they want to do more than just make it in.