Golden Knights preparing to embrace playoff mentality against Jets

The successful road trip locked up a playoff spot for the Vegas Golden Knights, but the battle for the Pacific Division is still hotly contested.

On Monday, the Golden Knights make the push to establish more positive momentum for themselves when they face the Winnipeg Jets.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Date: Monday, April 13

Time: 7:00 pm PST

How To Watch: ESPN+, SCRIPPS

Radio: 1340 AM, 94.7 FM

Saturday’s emotionally charged overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche serves as a confidence booster for the Golden Knights, who gave the President’s Trophy winner all they could handle. With playoffs now secure, the attention now focuses on who the Golden Knights are up against when the postseason starts this weekend.

“We’ve given ourselves a spark. We’ve played a lot better over the last couple weeks,” said forward Mark Stone. “Our game’s been building, starting to get more opportunistic goals as well…It’s been good so far.”

Safeties off

Something that has turned into a hallmark of head coach John Tortorella’s team has been how the team has never been afraid to attack.

Between defensemen being willing to pinch down in the offensive zone and players like Stone finding more opportunities to establish a net front presence, the Golden Knights under Tortorella have forged a new identity as an aggressive team on offense. While this has lead to some rush opportunities for the opposition on the other end, the veteran head coach has confidence in his goaltending to make the saves they need to make. It is this mindset that won Tortorella a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004, and it is the same one that he has carried throughout his career.

“My old assistant in Tampa Bay, Craig Ramsay, he’s the one who had that and it just resonated with me, and that’s how we’re trying to play,” said Tortorella during his press conference before morning skate.

“That’s pressure. That’s taking a chance by checking forward. If you’re a safe team, especially in today’s game, you will die. That’s one thing we’re not going to be.”

Goalies first

One of the stories that has emerged over the last couple weeks has been the rise of Carter Hart.

Since returning from injury, Hart has earned the trust of the coaching staff and fanbase with his excellent play. Hart has won in all four of his appearances with the Golden Knights since that time, sporting an impressive 1.74 goals against average and .928 save percentage. After questions surrounded the goaltending through the season for Vegas, the answer may have finally come at the perfect time.

“It’s one of the most unique positions in all of sports: goaltending. That’s what’s going to help you find your way,” said Tortorella.

“Big reason why we found a way to get two points the other night in Denver, how many saves [Hart] made. Carter’s on track to be in a really good position here to lead the way as we enter the playoffs here.”

John Tortorella talks about Carter Hart and the current goaltending situation with the Vegas Golden Knights. “Carter’s on track to be in a really good position here to lead the way as we enter the playoffs here.” pic.twitter.com/m1E2WNgLm1 — Derek Hegna (@DerekHegna) April 13, 2026

Avoid the trap

Even though the Golden Knights have their playoff ticket punched, they cannot afford to rest on their laurels against a Jets team eager to prove something.

A 5-1 home loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in their last game has the Jets coming to Vegas with a chip on their shoulder as is. On top of that, the Jets are effectively eliminated from playoff contention with a regulation loss to Vegas tonight. As a result, they come in with plenty to play for in their own right,” said Tortorella.

“I trust our team. Winnipeg gets embarrassed at home, they’re going to be ready to play.

“I think it’s a pretty low percentage of them getting in, but as I said, that’s why I’m so happy I have an opportunity to coach in this league again. We are littered with great athletes in this game, and Winnipeg’s going to be ready to play because it’s just how our athletes treat these things. They’re great pros.”