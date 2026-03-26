Golden Knights vs. Oilers Preview: Vegas Battles to Stay in the Playoff Picture

As the Vegas Golden Knights return home, they will immediately be greeted by their most meaningful game yet.

On Thursday, a matchup that is looking increasingly likely to be a first-round series preview will take place when the Golden Knights face the Oilers.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 6:30 pm PST

How To Watch: ESPN

Radio: 1340 AM, 94.7 FM

The Golden Knights still control their destiny in the Western Conference playoff picture, but they have done little with it so far. Sitting at only one win in the last five games and 5-10-0 since the Olympic break, the postseason is no longer assured. If the Golden Knights are ever going to find their way out of the freezer they have found themselves locked in for the last month, this is the game where they have to get the job done.

Here is how the Golden Knights can get one over on a hated rival.

Pressure is on

The main struggle for the Golden Knights is easy to spot: the offense has completely dried up with five goals in as many games.

With a stat correction that has Rasmus Andersson scoring the lone goal against the Winnipeg Jets, Golden Knights forwards have been locked out of the scoresheet for four of the last five games. The likes of Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Tomas Hertl have gone ice cold in recent weeks, which has had a direct correlation with the team’s struggles. Vegas’ top stars must get themselves back on track now before it’s too late.

High flying

The Golden Knights have been forced into low-scoring affairs over the past few games, but that will not be the case against Edmonton.

Even without Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers have plenty of players up and down their lineup that can cause harm at the offensive end. From Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard to depth players such as Zach Hyman, Vasily Podkolzin and Jack Roslovic, there is no shortage of offensive threats. Head coach Bruce Cassidy will have to prepare for what could be a wide-open contest.

Pivot point

The Golden Knights have forced themselves into this position, and now they have to be the ones to get themselves out of the jam.

With the Anaheim Ducks looking like the winners of the Pacific Division, second place is still very much up in the air. Tonight’s game and the final game of the regular season series on Apr. 4 against Edmonton will decide the Golden Knights’ fate. For Vegas, they either collect critical points to guarantee their place in the playoffs or leave themselves hoping that the rest of the Pacific Division remains a mess.