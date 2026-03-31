John Tortorella era overcomes rocky start to begin with crucial two points

When John Tortorella was introduced as the new head coach for the Vegas Golden Knights, the move was presented as one that would bring energy and emotion to a team in desperate need of it.

By the time the final horn sounded, the refrains given by the players about Tortorella’s scheme were very similar.

“I think the messaging was different. Structurally, I thought we were similar,” said Reilly Smith. “There was an added emphasis on playing faster and north and, as the game went on, that kind of tracked a little better for us.”

“We were playing a little bit slower than we wanted to,” added forward Cole Smith. “In between periods, we wanted to just make sure we kept playing our game, but play it faster.”

Though it took some time for the messages to materialize, the Golden Knights pulled through when it mattered most to defeat the Vancouver Canucks on Monday by a score of 4-2, securing two crucial points in a tight playoff race.

The first period was clearly one of adjustment for Tortorella and the Golden Knights, who still lacked energy for the better part of the opening 20 minutes. Slow starts continue to persist, highlighted by Evander Kane finishing a two-on-one rush to get the opening goal of the Vegas menace’s 1000th career NHL game.

“We looked nervous in the first period, and we were slow,” said Tortorella in his postgame press conference. “First period, we were making way too many D-to-D plays…playing sideways.”

After some tinkering to the lineup by Tortorella, the Golden Knights appeared to find their game in the second period. It would lead to more chances before Rasmus Andersson was able to collect the rebound from Noah Hanifin’s shot and fire it past Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen to tie the game. It was Andersson’s third goal in four games, as well as the first point in 12 games for Tomas Hertl after winning a netfront battle to move the puck to the defenseman.

“I switched the centers…I just thought we looked stale offensively as the game was on,” said Tortorella about his thought process behind shifting Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner in the lineup.

“We just looked tentative. I liked the way the lines progressed as we went through the game. I thought there was some chemistry there, and I thought everyone chipped in. I moved [Marner] around quite a bit onto different lines also; I think that’s something I may try a little bit more.”

The good feeling would not last, however. A Keegan Kolesar holding penalty would result in a power play goal for Vancouver off a deflection in the slot from Brock Boeser, causing the Golden Knights to fall behind once again.

Despite the setback, the Golden Knights kept chipping away at the Canucks. Eventually, Ivan Barbashev would win a puck battle on the wall late in the second period, finding a streaking Shea Theodore. The defenseman would have a clean breakaway and beat Lankinen on the blocker side to tie the game again.

“I think playing fast can really elevate our scoring chances. We’re not in our d-zone a lot. I thought it really paid off,” said Theodore about how Tortorella’s style impacted the team’s overall game.

Less than 90 seconds later, the Golden Knights would secure their first lead in the Tortorella era. A quick-developing play in the offensive zone saw Brayden McNabb pick up a pass that traveled along the wall before landing a beautiful pass to Reilly Smith. The original Misfit beat Lankinen with a one-timer shot to give Vegas a 3-2 lead.

“Just getting an opportunity,” said Reilly Smith, who has two goals since returning to the lineup on Mar. 22 against the Dallas Stars.

“I just credit my linemates a lot for giving me chances to get good looks at the net and…try to create opportunities. Happy with how my game’s trending right now, and try to keep that continuing. There’s not a lot of games left, so you want to be peaking at the right time. That’s what I’m focused on.”

A third period where the Golden Knights limited Vancouver’s chances was ultimately rewarded with Cole Smith’s first goal with Vegas, backhanding a shot in an empty net to seal the victory for his team.

“It feels good to solidify that one there and go up two goals with an empty netter,” said Cole Smith. “Get the monkey off the back a little bit, and first one here. It was great.”

The Golden Knights close out what has been a whirlwind four-game homestand on Thursday when the Calgary Flames come to town.

“I think we have some good clips we can pull from the game and contrasting playing slow versus playing fast, because I thought it was a contrast between the first and second,” said Tortorella about his preparation for next game.