NHL Best Bets Today: Expert March 30 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

The NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and only a few weeks separate us from the playoffs! There are still plenty of teams in contention, meaning most of the games from here on out will have some postseason implications. We’re here for all of the drama and nightly action, offering our top betting picks for tonight’s offerings.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

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Where to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders

Stadium: UBS Arena

Location: Belmont Park, NY

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders Betting Odds

Spread: PIT +1.5 (-250) | NYI -1.5 (+185)



Total: Over 6.5 (+110) | Under (-130)

(+110) | Under (-130) Moneyline: PIT +105 | NYI -125

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders Kalshi Odds

Chance: PIT 45% | NYI 55%

PIT 45% | NYI 55% Spread: NYI -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 70¢

NYI -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 70¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 46¢ | No 55¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders are locked in a see-saw battle for second spot in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. That race comes to a head on Monday night, as the Penguins invade the UBS Arena for a date with their division rivals. The Islanders’ metrics are overheating, and they could regress at the worst possible time.

Pittsburgh has quietly asserted itself as a legitimate Stanley Cup threat. The Pens have outplayed their opponents in three straight, turning toward renewed defensive structure to limit their opponents. Across that sample, opponents have mustered a combined 19 high-danger chances, with only one of those foes eclipsing five opportunities. Likewise, scoring chances have been in short supply, with Pittsburgh giving up an average of 18.0 over those three games.

The Islanders have seen an unsustainable increase in their offensive production, which will inevitably come crashing back down to earth. Over their last three games, the Isles have attempted an assinine 61 high-danger and 116 scoring chances, equating 20.3 and 38.7 per game, respectively. For reference, New York is averaging 8.8 high-danger and 21.4 scoring chances per game this season, and didn’t record more than seven or 23 in any of their five preceding games.

Regression is going to hit the Islanders like a ton of bricks. We’re anticipating that happening in Monday’s intra-divisional clash versus the Penguins. It may be a short price, but we’re betting on the Penguins prevailing on Long Island.

Best Bet: Penguins +105

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Where to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks

Stadium: Honda Center

Location: Anaheim, CA

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 10 :00 p.m. ET

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks Betting Odds

Spread: TOR +1.5 (-150) | ANA -1.5 (+120)

Total: Over 6.5 (-115) | Under (+105)

(-115) | Under (+105) Moneyline: TOR +165 | ANA -205

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks Kalshi Odds

Chance: TOR 37% | ANA 64%

TOR 37% | ANA 64% Spread: ANA -1.5 Yes 43¢ | No 58¢

ANA -1.5 Yes 43¢ | No 58¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 52¢ | No 49¢

The Anaheim Ducks control their own destiny in the Pacific Division. Sitting three points up on the Oilers with a game in hand, the Ducks have plenty of breathing room atop the division. Still, their deteriorating metrics and come-from-behind victories aren’t becoming of a division winner. Things could boil over when the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town on Monday night.

Anaheim’s recent play has been sub-optimal. The Ducks have been outplayed in three straight and five of six, a stretch that includes a 4-1-1 record. They have spent most of that time chasing the puck in their defensive end, giving up an average of 11.8 high-danger chances per game, with only one of those opponents recording fewer than 10. Most concerning, the Ducks have been outscored 9-14 at five-on-five, illustrating their reliance on special-teams scoring to win.

The wheels have seemingly fallen off for the Maple Leafs, but it hasn’t been from lack of effort. Over its past five contests, Toronto has outscored its opponents 11-9 at five-on-five, wielding an advantage in all but two of those games. We’ve also seen improved defensive-zone coverage from the Leafs, giving up seven or fewer quality chances in two of their last three games. That combination could have the Ducks back-pedaling again at the Honda Center.

Anaheim’s advantage isn’t as pronounced as the betting line implies. Despite missing a few key players, the Maple Leafs are still getting ample scoring. Considering the Ducks’ defensive woes, that trend is likely to continue one more game. With that, we’re getting a piece of the Leafs on Monday night.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs +165

Where to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights

Stadium: T-Mobile Arena

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 10 :00 p.m. ET

Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Odds

Spread: VAN +1.5 (+105) | VGK -1.5 (-130)

Total: Over 6.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

(-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: VAN +270 | VGK -345

Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights Kalshi Odds

Chance: VAN 26% | VGK 75%

VAN 26% | VGK 75% Spread: VGK -1.5 Yes 56¢ | No 45¢

VGK -1.5 Yes 56¢ | No 45¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 50¢ | No 52¢

The sadsack Vancouver Canucks continue their pursuit of the first-overall selection in the NHL Draft, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in Sin City. The Knights sacked their head coach this weekend, installing John Tortorella as the new bench boss to close out the campaign. Combined with their better-than-expected metrics, the Golden Knights should have no problem getting past the Canucks at home.

While Vegas has struggled, particularly against playoff-caliber opponents, its metrics aren’t as bad as you may think. The playoff contenders continue to rank fifth in expected goals-for percentage on the season, a benchmark that has improved with their latest efforts. They have outplayed their opponents in eight straight games, accumulating a 61.0% eGF rating, vastly superior to their 53.3% mark on the season. Relative to their 36.4% eGF over that sample, the Knights are monumental progression candidates to close out the campaign.

Comparatively, the Canucks are in a much worse position. Vancouver has been outplayed in four of six, usually by a substantive margin. Three of those game scores have come in beneath 35.0%, illustrating their shockingly abhorrent analytics profile. The Nucks have looked completely out of sync in their own end, giving up 10 or more quality chances in all but two of those contests, while getting outchanced in four of six.

The Golden Knights will make short work of the Canucks in this Pacific Division showdown. It’s a steep price to pay, but we’re backing the hosts on the puck line.

Best Bet: Golden Knights -1.5 -130

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for March 30, 2026

Penguins +105

Maple Leafs +165

Golden Knights -1.5 -130

We’ve got three plays lined up to kick off the NHL week. We’re grabbing a piece of the Penguins and Maple Leafs as plus-money underdogs, throwing in Vegas -1.5 versus the flailing Canucks.

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