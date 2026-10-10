Kings drop fourth straight to open season, fall to Knights in OT

LAS VEGAS — A common theme discussed throughout the offseason was how the first season without franchise icon Anze Kopitar could bring some growing pains and test the mental toughness of the Los Angeles Kings as they entered a new era of hockey.

Unfortunately for LA, those challenges have arrived earlier than hoped. The Kings fell to the Vegas Golden Knights, 2-1, in overtime Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, dropping to 0-2-2 to open the season.

The Kings returned to action after three days off following a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in their home opener. In that game, Los Angeles went 0-for-5 on the power play, highlighting the need for better execution as players adjust to first-year head coach Peter Laviolette’s system. Against Vegas, the Kings showed some progress on the man advantage but ultimately came away empty-handed.

Special teams again proved costly against the reigning Western Conference champions, as both Vegas goals came on the power play. The Golden Knights opened the scoring early in the second period after Kings captain Drew Doughty was called for slashing. Mark Stone delivered a cross-ice pass from the slot to Trevor Connelly, who beat goaltender Darcy Kuemper with a shot to the top shelf to put Vegas on the board.

Los Angeles had another opportunity to capitalize on a 5-on-3 advantage, marking the second consecutive game in which the Kings failed to score with a two-man advantage.

They eventually broke through on the power play later in the period. Artemi Panarin fired a shot from the point that eluded Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart, tying the game with his third goal of the season.

The goal also extended Panarin’s point streak against Vegas to six games dating back to Jan. 11, 2025. He now has 22 points in 15 career games against the Golden Knights.

Artemi Panarin ties the game!

#lakings https://t.co/bE3IszchP6 — The Sporting Tribune (@SportingTrib) October 11, 2026

"Our game is building each and every day," Kuemper said. "You play against the top teams in the league, they are going to have their pushes, especially in their building."

Despite converting on the power play for the third time this season, Los Angeles struggled to sustain offensive pressure for the remainder of the second period, managing just three shots on goal in the middle frame.

Neither team found a go-ahead goal in the third period, which featured 19 combined shots on goal, including 11 from Los Angeles and eight from Vegas.

The Kings initially seized the momentum in overtime, recording three shots in the opening 48 seconds. However, a tripping penalty on Scott Laughton gave Vegas a four-on-three power play.

Mitch Marner needed just seven seconds to capitalize.

Drifting toward the point, Marner fired the game-winner past Kuemper to hand Los Angeles its fourth consecutive loss to begin the season and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

Oct 10, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime at T-Mobile Arena. Candice Ward-Imagn Images Oct 10, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime at T-Mobile Arena.

Laviolette, coaching in his 1,598th career game, expressed the emotions that come with another narrow defeat against a division rival.

"[It's] frustrating," Laviolette said. "To not walk away with two points is tough."

While the result was another setback, Kuemper continued to rebound from his difficult season debut, when Colorado found the back of the net eight times on 29 shots. Since the opener, the veteran goaltender has stopped 58 of 62 shots for a .935 save percentage, including 30 saves on 32 shots against Vegas.

Oct 10, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) looks on against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Candice Ward-Imagn Images Oct 10, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) looks on against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period at T-Mobile Arena.

Following a similar message of "trust" from Doughty after Tuesday’s loss, Kuemper remained confident that the Kings could turn their early struggles around and during together some wins.

"We know what we have in this group," Kuemper said. "Stick with it, trust the process and the wins will start coming."