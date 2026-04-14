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NHL · 3 hours ago

Kings’ Goaltender Anton Forsberg Named to NHL’s “Three Stars” of the Week

Brady Charette

Host · Writer

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg has been named to the NHL’s “Three Stars” for his efforts during the last full week of the 2025-26 regular season.

The 33-year-old in his 11th season and first with Los Angeles has been terrific in the net for a Kings team searching for a fifth consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The goalie from Sweden tallied a perfect 3-0-0 record, 0.97 goals allowed per game, .967 save percentage and one shutout during the stretch to earn himself the award. 

The shutout against Edmonton on April 11 was perhaps his finest performance of the season – considering the tight Western Conference playoff race, the opponent who had dismantled Los Angeles, 8-1, at Crypto.com Arena back in February and an offense that ranked inside the top five in scoring. 

Interim head coach D.J. Smith explained how his presence in the net has translated to winning hockey in all phases of the game after his shutout performance against Edmonton. 

“I think whenever your goalie is rolling, you feel better," Smith said. “You make calmer plays."

The first-year King has proved to be a solid complement to Darcy Kuemper, posting a 15-11-5 record, three shutouts, a 2.57 GAA and a .910 save percentage (tied for 8th in the NHL) through 34 appearances this season. 

Forsberg will make his fourth consecutive start in the crease Monday night against the Seattle Kraken, marking just the second time this season he has started four straight for LA and the first since interim head coach D.J. Smith took over the duties behind the bench. 

Monday could call for celebration as a Kings win and Nashville Predators regulation loss would punch Los Angeles’ ticket to the postseason for the fifth consecutive season. 

Forsberg’s play will be a key factor in Los Angeles’ chances to capture its first playoff series win since the 2014 Stanley Cup Final.

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