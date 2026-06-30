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NHL · 1 hour ago

Latest move for Golden Knights suggests more on the horizon

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

Certainly no lack of intrigue surrounding the Vegas Golden Knights on the eve of free agency opening up, and this latest move only adds to the possibilities of what they might have in store.

On Tuesday, the Golden Knights announced a trade, sending defenseman Kaedan Korczak to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Parker Wotherspoon.

Pittsburgh is retaining 50 percent of Wotherspoon’s $1 million cap hit, meaning that the move adds $2.75 million in cap space heading into the start of free agency on July 1.

Wotherspoon is coming off a career-best season in Pittsburgh, playing 80 games and recording 30 points. Playing alongside Erik Karlsson, Wotherspoon established himself as a reliable defensive complement while also chipping in secondary offense, leading the Penguins with 112 blocked shots and 2:22 in average shorthanded ice time.

The native of Surrey, British Columbia also represented Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, recording four points and a +13 rating (second-highest among all Canadian defensemen) in 10 games played.

With almost $7.5 million in cap space and an additional $8.8 million potentially being added if or when defenseman Alex Pietrangelo gets placed on season-ending long-term injured reserve, the Golden Knights once again find themselves with options.

While some of that cap space will likely be used on a rumored extension for defenseman Rasmus Andersson, the Golden Knights still have some cap flexibility to work with. Given the team is still in the thick of trade rumors surrounding the likes of Dylan Larkin and Connor Hellebuyck, this trade gives more credence to the idea that the Golden Knights are in active pursuit of at least one of those players. Depending on how the organizations views the NHL readiness of prospects like Trevor Connelly, Braedan Bowman and Lukas Cormier, having more players on sub-million dollar salaries could open the door for further moves.

This summer has already profoundly impacted the Golden Knights for the immediate and long-term future, and this trade only implies that the transformation is far from complete.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 30 6:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CWS

CWS

+1.5

+124

O 10.5

BAL

BAL

-1.5

-146

U 10.5

Jun 30 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

+1.5

+180

O 8.5

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-215

U 8.5

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