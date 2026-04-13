NHL Best Bets Today: Expert April 13 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

It’s the final week of the NHL’s 2025-26 season, and there’s still plenty on the line. We’re still trying to sort out the Atlantic and Pacific division winners, with Metropolitan and Central Division teams vying for the final few playoff spots. By the end of the week, the dust will have settled, and we’ll be setting our sights on another profitable playoff run.

Until then, we’ve got you covered with our favorite best bets and NHL daily betting guide!

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

Check out our NHL best bets for April 13!

Where to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers

Stadium: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers Betting Odds

Spread: CAR -1.5 (+200) | PHI +1.5 (-275)

Total: Over 5.5 (-135) | Under (+115)

(-135) | Under (+115) Moneyline: CAR -115 | PHI -105

Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers Kalshi Odds

Chance: CAR 50% | PHI 50%

CAR 50% | PHI 50% Spread: CAR -1.5 Yes 30¢ | No 71¢

CAR -1.5 Yes 30¢ | No 71¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 45¢ | No 57¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

It wasn’t the end of the season the Carolina Hurricanes were hoping for, but the perennial contenders did enough to lock up their first Metropolitan Division banner since 2022-23. With that, the Canes can take their foot off the pedal as they gear up for an extended playoff run. The Philadelphia Flyers await them on Monday night, looking to guarantee themselves a spot in this year’s postseason.

Carolina’s most recent performances have been a little underwhelming. A typically elite analytics team, the Canes have been outplayed in two of their previous four contests. They were manhandled by the Senators, giving up 17 high-danger chances en route to a 37.4% expected goals-for rating. They produced as expected against the Bruins and Blackhawks before getting tormented by the Mammoth last time out. They were able to overcome their 41.4% eGF rating, but the Hurricanes can’t keep getting outplayed and expect to win.

Philadelphia is flying high with its latest efforts. The playoff hopefuls have outplayed six of their last eight opponents, generating a 58.0% expected goals-for rating, the second-best mark in the NHL over that stretch. More importantly, their scores reflect their on-ice dominance. The Flyers have recorded 29 goals across that eight-game sample, with 21 of those coming at five-on-five.

The Canes have nothing left to play for, whereas the Flyers’ playoff lives are on the line. We expect the hosts to continue their torrid pace and leave the Xfinity Mobile Arena with the win.

Best Bet: Flyers -105

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Where to Watch Minnesota Wild vs St. Louis Blues

Stadium: Enterprise Center

Location: St. Louis, MO

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 8:0 0 p.m. ET

Minnesota Wild vs St. Louis Blues Betting Odds

Spread: MIN -1.5 (+190) | STL +1.5 (-265)

Total: Over 5.5 (-135) | Under (+115)

(-135) | Under (+115) Moneyline: MIN -125 | STL +105

Minnesota Wild vs St. Louis Blues Kalshi Odds

Chance: MIN 51% | STL 49%

MIN 51% | STL 49% Spread: MIN -1.5 Yes 33¢ | No 68¢

MIN -1.5 Yes 33¢ | No 68¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 45¢ | No 56¢

With two losses over their last three games, the St. Louis Blues have been eliminated from playoff contention. Still, we saw that this team has too much pride just to roll over and die. We expect them to close out the season with a couple of moral victories, starting with Monday’s intra-divisional clash versus the Minnesota Wild.

St. Louis deserves a ton of credit for its late-season form. Over their last eight games, the Blues have produced a top-end 55.9% expected goals-for rating, ranking sixth in the league. Their most prominent work has come in the attacking zone, particularly over the past few games. They have tallied 19 goals over their previous five contests, recording three or more in all but two of those contests. Expect another robust performance against Minnesota’s floundering netminders.

The Wild have done their best to keep pace with the Central Division frontrunners, but as we’ve seen, they are a class behind. Minnesota has been relegated to third in the division, and its most recent performances validate that gap. The Wild have been outscored 13-10 at five-on-five over their previous four games, widening to 7-2 over their last two. Moreover, they have been outplayed in three of five games, which is incompatible with their 3-2-0 record.

All signs point toward another lackluster effort from the Wild, as they play their third straight road game, and sixth contest in 10 nights. We’re riding the Blues to victory in this one, but value bettors may want to set their sights on an overtime wager.

Best Bet: Blues +105, 60-Minute Tie +270

Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights

Stadium: T-Mobile Arena

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Odds

Spread: WPG +1.5 (-160) | VGK -1.5 (+135)

Total: Over 5.5 (-130) | Under (+110)

(-130) | Under (+110) Moneyline: WPG +155 | VGK -185

Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights Kalshi Odds

Chance: WPG 38% | VGK 62%

WPG 38% | VGK 62% Spread: VGK -1.5 Yes 41¢ | No 62¢

VGK -1.5 Yes 41¢ | No 62¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 56¢ | No 46¢

The Winnipeg Jets are clinging to their fading postseason aspirations. Sitting five points back of the Kings for the final playoff spot with three games to play, a Jets’ loss or a Kings’ win seals Winnipeg’s fateful demise. We expect them to throw everything they can at the Vegas Golden Knights, as they fight for their playoff lives.

Winnipeg was humbled by the Flyers last time out, but the final score doesn’t reflect its on-ice effort. The Jets outchanced Philadelphia 31-18 in scoring and 11-9 in high-danger chances. That was the third time in four games that they outproduced their opponents, prompting a sharp increase in their expected goals-for rating. We predict it will continue against the Knights on Monday night.

Still, the Golden Knights have been on their own quest. Vegas has climbed back into the driver’s seat in the Pacific Division. Holding a one-point lead over the Oilers and Ducks, Vegas can secure its division crown with two more wins. We’ve seen the best they have to offer over the final few weeks of the season, recording 10 or more high-danger chances in six of their last seven.

Scoring will be a priority for both teams. Winnipeg has turned on the offensive jets, a characteristic shared by their Monday night foes. We expect those strengths to shine through, with this Western Conference showdown going over the total.

Best Bet: Over 5.5 -130

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for April 13, 2026

Flyers -105

Blues +105

MIN-STL 60-Minute Tie +270

WPG-VGK Over 5.5 -130

It’s a busier-than-usual Monday night slate, and we’ve got the NHL betting guide to match. We’re taking the Flyers and Blues on the moneyline, adding Minnesota and St. Louis to go to overtime, and the Jets and Knights to sail over the total.

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