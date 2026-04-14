NHL Best Bets Today: Expert April 14 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

It’s the final week of the NHL’s 2025-26 season, and there’s still plenty on the line. We’re still trying to sort out the Atlantic and Pacific division winners, with Metropolitan and Central Division teams vying for the final few playoff spots. By the end of the week, the dust will have settled, and we’ll be setting our sights on another profitable playoff run.

Until then, we’ve got you covered with our favorite best bets and NHL daily betting guide!

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

Check out our NHL best bets for April 13!

Where to Watch Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Stadium: Nationwide Arena

Location: Columbus, OH

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Odds

Spread: WSH +1.5 (-265) | CBJ -1.5 (+195)

Total: Over 6.5 (+110) | Under (-130)

(+110) | Under (-130) Moneyline: WSH +100 | CBJ -120

Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets Kalshi Odds

Chance: WSH 48% | CBJ 52%

WSH 48% | CBJ 52% Spread: CBJ -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 69¢

CBJ -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 69¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 47¢ | No 55¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

It’s too little too late for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals. The Jackets went on a tragic slide to close out the 2025-26 campaign, dropping eight of their last 10 games. Washington has been trending much more positively, but will come up short of the Flyers’ 96-point benchmark. With that, Tuesday night’s game has been rendered meaningless, but we think Alex Ovechkin will be ready to go out on a high note.

The Capitals have been flying high in recent outings. While it has been needed to offset some of their goaltending woes, they have been dictating tempo and controlling play in both ends of the ice. Washington has eclipsed 11 high-danger chances in three of its past five, while outchancing opponents in all but two of those games.

Those offensive benchmarks will be hard for the Jackets to defend. Columbus’s goaltenders have been the driving reasons for their late-season collapse. Over their last six games, the Blue Jackets have allowed 15 goals at five-on-five, precipitating a diminished 88.1% save percentage. With just 8 goals for, it’s easy to see why the Jackets have been on the losing end of most of those decisions.

If this is Ovi’s last game, he will want to go out on a winning note. We’re adding a special player prop, predicting he records at least two goals while leading his Capitals to victory. Maybe for the last time in his Hall of Fame career.

Best Bet: Capitals +100, Alex Ovechkin to Record 2+ Goals

Deke the sportsbooks and score with SportsGrid’s free NHL Picks and NHL Player Props.

Where to Watch New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins

Stadium: TD Garden

Location: Boston, MA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:0 0 p.m. ET

New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins Betting Odds

Spread: NJD +1.5 (-235) | BOS -1.5 (+180)

Total: Over 6.5 (+115) | Under (-135)

(+115) | Under (-135) Moneyline: NJD +110 | BOS -130

New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins Kalshi Odds

Chance: NJD 46% | BOS 54%

NJD 46% | BOS 54% Spread: BOS -1.5 Yes 35¢ | No 68¢

BOS -1.5 Yes 35¢ | No 68¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 46¢ | No 56¢

This wasn’t expected to be the Boston Bruins’ best season. But despite the odds stacked against them, the B’s have secured their return to the playoffs. A win pits them against the Atlantic Division winner, helping them avoid the heavily-favored Carolina Hurricanes in Round 1. Don’t expect them to slip up versus the visiting New Jersey Devils.

The results haven’t gone its way, but Boston’s recent play has been exceptional. The Original Six franchise has eclipsed 10 high-danger chances in four of six, holding all but two of those opponents to nine or fewer. We’re expecting more goals and wins for the Bruins in the short term.

At the same time, the Devils have seemingly given up on their 2025-26 campaign. The playoff rejects have allowed 10 or more quality opportunities in three straight and four of six. Not surprisingly, that has resulted in a sharp increase in goals against. Their last three opponents have combined for 11 goals, with nine of those coming at five-on-five.

Boston’s surging offense collides with the Devils’ imploding defense, in what’s sure to result in a one-sided affair in Beantown. The Bruins’ chances of winning vastly exceed the implied probability of the current betting price.

Best Bet: Bruins -130

Where to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs Philadelphia Flyers

Stadium: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+, TVA

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Montreal Canadiens vs Philadelphia Flyers Betting Odds

Spread: MTL -1.5 (+160) | PHI +1.5 (-190)

Total: Over 6.5 (+110) | Under (-130)

(+110) | Under (-130) Moneyline: MTL -150 | PHI +130

Montreal Canadiens vs Philadelphia Flyers Kalshi Odds

Chance: MTL 57% | PHI 43%

MTL 57% | PHI 43% Spread: MTL -1.5 Yes 33¢ | No 68¢

MTL -1.5 Yes 33¢ | No 68¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 46¢ | No 55¢

By virtue of their shootout victory over the Hurricanes on Monday night, the Philadelphia Flyers guaranteed themselves a spot in this year’s postseason. They can take their foot off the pedal in the regular season finale, leaving the door open for the Canadiens to cash as road underdogs in the City of Brotherly Love.

There’s a contrarian angle to our Habs’ pick. The Canadiens haven’t looked like their usual selves recently. Over their previous three contests, they have been held to an average of 7.7 high-danger chances per game, falling below nine in all three. Worse, opponents have combined for 27 quality chances, recording double-digits in two of three. That represents a significant deviation from their usual style of play, and the Habs will want to correct that ahead of the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Flyers’ metrics are also falling apart. They have given up a combined 21 high-danger chances over their past two games, getting outchanced in both. Now playing its third game in four nights, with a playoff berth locked up, Philadelphia can let its guard down in the regular-season finale.

The deciding factor in tonight’s contest is Philadelphia’s goaltending usage. Dan Vladar got the nod last night, meaning Samuel Ersson is primed to stand in the blue paint on Tuesday. The Swedish netminder has an 81.8% save percentage over his previous two appearances, ensuring the Canadiens end the season with a much-needed two points.

Best Bet: Canadiens -150

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for April 14, 2026

Capitals +100

Alex Ovechkin to Record 2+ Goals

Bruins -130

Canadiens -150

Tonight’s busy NHL slate necessitates four plays. We’re backing the Capitals, Bruins, and Canadiens on the moneyline, mixing in Alex Ovechkin to record two or more goals in what could be the last game of his career.

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